Muhammad Ahmad Tomas defects from Nigeria Democratic Congress back to All Progressives Congress

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin welcomes Tomas, praising his commitment to development

Tomas' return follows recent ticket setback in the NDC, reshaping Kano's political landscape

A member of the Kano State House of Assembly representing Makoda Constituency, Muhammad Ahmad Tomas, has left the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tomas formally announced his defection on Monday, June 1, during a visit to the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, at his residence in Abuja.

Kano Lawmaker Dumps NDC After Losing Return Ticket, Announces Another New Party

Source: Twitter

The lawmaker was accompanied by the Chairmen of Makoda and Dambatta Local Government Areas, Isa Currency and Jamilu Abubakar Dambatta, Daily Trust reported.

Barau welcomes lawmaker back

Welcoming the lawmaker, Jibrin described the move as a positive development, saying it reflected Tomas' commitment to the progress of Kano State and the country, LEadership reported.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the Deputy Senate President said:

“Today, I had the honour of receiving back Hon. Muhammad Ahmad Tomas to our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). Together, we will continue to work tirelessly for the growth and success of our party, Kano North Senatorial District, Kano State, and Nigeria as a whole.”

He also assured the returning lawmaker of equal opportunities within the APC, which he described as the largest political party on the African continent.

Move follows ticket setback

Tomas' return to the APC comes weeks after he reportedly failed to secure a return ticket in the NDC.

The legislator had earlier left the APC for the NDC, where he was received by party leader Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. His latest move marks another shift in Kano's political landscape ahead of future electoral contests.

2027: Babachir Lawal dumps ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), on Monday, June 1, announced his exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Legit.ng reports that in a post on his verified Facebook page, Lawal alleged that the recent ADC presidential primary election was “massively rigged” in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Legit.ng