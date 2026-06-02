Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda defects from PDP to APC, resigning his leadership position

Six Oyo lawmakers transition from PDP to Allied Peoples Movement, reshaping the House dynamics

Cross-party movements surge, with significant defections strengthening the opposition's foothold in the House

The House of Representatives witnessed a fresh round of political realignments on Tuesday, June 2, as several lawmakers announced their defection from their respective parties.

Among the notable changes was the move by Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda, who left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), a decision that also saw him relinquish his position as Minority Leader.

6 House of Reps Members Dump PDP, Announce New Party, Full List Emerges

Source: Facebook

Oyo lawmakers move to APM

Six lawmakers from Oyo State also exited the PDP for the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), further altering the political composition of the House.

The lawmakers are Anthony Adebayo, Adedeji Olajide, Sunday Makanjuola, Oyedeji Oyeshina, Fola Oyekunle and Adigun Adekunle.

Also joining the APM from the PDP was Auwalu Gwalabe, who represents a constituency in Bauchi State.

More cross-party movements emerge

The defections were not limited to the PDP. Shehu Dalhatu of Katsina State moved from the APC to the PDP, while Etanabene Benedict of Delta State left the Labour Party for the PDP.

Similarly, Alex Egbona switched from the APC to the PDP, adding to the opposition party’s ranks.

In another development, Esosa Iyawe of Edo State departed the APC for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), while Gbefwi Gaza of Nasarawa State left the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the Labour Party (LP).

The latest defections highlight the continuing realignment of political interests within the House of Representatives, with parties gaining and losing members as preparations for future political contests gather momentum across the country.

Kano lawmaker rejoins APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported a member of the Kano State House of Assembly representing Makoda Constituency, Muhammad Ahmad Tomas, has left the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tomas formally announced his defection on Monday, June 1, during a visit to the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, at his residence in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng