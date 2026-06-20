Professor Drops Bombshell, Says Buhari Was Never Fulani Man, Video Surfaces
- Professor Alkasum Abba claimed that no Fulani person held Nigeria's presidency except former Vice President Atiku Abubakar
- Debate was ignited over late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s ethnicity, with claims that he was Hausa and not Fulani
- Some online reactions reviewed by Legit.ng questioned Prof. Abba's assertions about Buhari's identity and Fulani representation
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Daura, Katsina state - Professor Alkasum Abba, a former vice-chancellor of Adamawa State University (ADSU), Mubi, has stirred debate with a historical claim that no Fulani person has ever served as Nigeria's president or vice president, except former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
Prof. Abba made the assertion during a recent interview on Trust TV's Inside The North, monitored by Legit.ng.
According to him, the late former President Muhammadu Buhari was wrongly identified as Fulani.
He said:
“Buhari was often declared Fulani. He is a Hausa man; when he speaks, you would know it is the Daura accent of Hausa. He is not a Fulani man."
Furthermore, Prof. Abba stated:
“I told people that there was no single Fulani man who became president or vice president of Nigeria except Atiku Abubakar, even under the military.”
Buhari ethnicity claim sparks debate
Prof. Abba's assertion about Buhari has ignited debate and widespread reactions online.
Legit.ng captured some comments on X (formerly Twitter) below:
@Awele60930222 commented on X:
"Buhari wasn’t a Fulani man? Why this bombshell revelation now, or this is the usual taqiya?"
@HalcyonHorn queried:
"How can one look at both of them and declare Atiku is Fulani but Buhari isn't."
Tijjani Imam wrote on X:
"Buhari used to claim he's Fulani in his writings, including his history book. Shagari too claimed he was Fulani when he was president."
A snippet of Prof. Abba's interview can be viewed below via a post on X:
Legit.ng reports that Buhari, a Nigerian general and politician, served as the country's military head of state from 1983 to 1985 before returning as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023.
In the weeks leading up to his death, Buhari had largely withdrawn from public life following the end of his administration. He travelled to London for medical treatment and was receiving care at a British hospital for an illness.
Buhari died at a clinic in London on July 13, 2025.
He was subsequently laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.
Read more on Muhammadu Buhari:
- Was Buhari poisoned while in office? Aisha finally breaks silence
- Docked Former Buhari's minister asks EFCC chairman to step aside, gives reason
'Buhari feared his life' - Aisha
Legit.ng earlier reported that Aisha Buhari said her husband began to lock his room after the Aso Rock gossip mill churned that she planned to have him killed.
The former first lady said Buhari believed the grapevine and altered some of his habits.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.