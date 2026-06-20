Professor Alkasum Abba claimed that no Fulani person held Nigeria's presidency except former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Debate was ignited over late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s ethnicity, with claims that he was Hausa and not Fulani

Some online reactions reviewed by Legit.ng questioned Prof. Abba's assertions about Buhari's identity and Fulani representation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Daura, Katsina state - Professor Alkasum Abba, a former vice-chancellor of Adamawa State University (ADSU), Mubi, has stirred debate with a historical claim that no Fulani person has ever served as Nigeria's president or vice president, except former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Prof. Abba made the assertion during a recent interview on Trust TV's Inside The North, monitored by Legit.ng.

Prof. Alkasum Abba ignites debate after claiming in a video interview that the late Muhammadu Buhari was not Fulani. Photo credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

According to him, the late former President Muhammadu Buhari was wrongly identified as Fulani.

He said:

“Buhari was often declared Fulani. He is a Hausa man; when he speaks, you would know it is the Daura accent of Hausa. He is not a Fulani man."

Furthermore, Prof. Abba stated:

“I told people that there was no single Fulani man who became president or vice president of Nigeria except Atiku Abubakar, even under the military.”

Buhari ethnicity claim sparks debate

Prof. Abba's assertion about Buhari has ignited debate and widespread reactions online.

Legit.ng captured some comments on X (formerly Twitter) below:

@Awele60930222 commented on X:

"Buhari wasn’t a Fulani man? Why this bombshell revelation now, or this is the usual taqiya?"

@HalcyonHorn queried:

"How can one look at both of them and declare Atiku is Fulani but Buhari isn't."

Tijjani Imam wrote on X:

"Buhari used to claim he's Fulani in his writings, including his history book. Shagari too claimed he was Fulani when he was president."

A snippet of Prof. Abba's interview can be viewed below via a post on X:

Legit.ng reports that Buhari, a Nigerian general and politician, served as the country's military head of state from 1983 to 1985 before returning as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023.

In the weeks leading up to his death, Buhari had largely withdrawn from public life following the end of his administration. He travelled to London for medical treatment and was receiving care at a British hospital for an illness.

Buhari died at a clinic in London on July 13, 2025.

He was subsequently laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

Read more on Muhammadu Buhari:

'Buhari feared his life' - Aisha

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aisha Buhari said her husband began to lock his room after the Aso Rock gossip mill churned that she planned to have him killed.

The former first lady said Buhari believed the grapevine and altered some of his habits.

Source: Legit.ng