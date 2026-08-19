Isese Day 2026: Lagos Government Explains Meaning, Significance of Yoruba Tradition
- The Lagos State Government posted an educational breakdown of what Isese means and why it matters to Yoruba identity
- The post came as Lagos counts down to Isese Day, with the government pushing back against negative perceptions of traditional culture
- Workers in Lagos are watching closely as the annual observance could mean a work-free day for residents across the state
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The Lagos State Government took to its official X account on August 16, 2026, to clarify the meaning and significance of Isese ahead of the annual celebration, pushing back against what it described as widespread misconceptions about Yoruba traditional culture.
In a post by the verified handle @followlasg, the government broke down the word "Isese" linguistically and culturally. "Ìṣè" means practice, work, or a way of doing something, while "ṣe" means to do. Combined, "Ìsèṣè" translates to tradition, custom, or the established way of doing things.
The government described it as a system of beliefs, customs, values, and cultural heritage passed down across generations.
Lagos Defends Traditional Culture
The government framed Isese around four pillars: culture, heritage, values, and the future, and used the tagline "Let's value it. Let's live it."
The post urged Lagos residents across all five IBILE divisions, covering Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, and Epe, to approach the celebration with pride rather than prejudice.
"Isese is not outdated. Isese is not division. Isese is our language. Our values. Our festivals. Our way of life," the post read.
The government said its goal for August was to encourage residents to learn from their culture rather than from assumptions, and called on Lagosians to protect and celebrate what it called a defining part of Yoruba identity.
Lagos, AATREN hold Isese seminar ahead of 2026 celebration
In a similar development, Lagos State's Council for Arts and Culture (LSCAC) and the Association of African Traditional Religion of Nigeria and Overseas (AATREN) jointly organised a preparatory seminar ahead of the 2026 Isese Day celebration, held at Akowanjo Playing Ground, Ajako Bus Stop, Shasha, Alimosho, Lagos.
The event centred on the theme "The Role of Nigeria in World Culture Development" and drew traditional rulers, cultural leaders, and stakeholders in African Traditional Religion.
Lagos Declares Holiday for Isese Day 2026
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, a holiday for all public servants in the state for the 2026 Isese Day celebration.
The decision was communicated through an official circular signed by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, and addressed to accounting officers and top functionaries across ministries, departments, local councils, agencies, and parastatals in the state.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng