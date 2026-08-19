The Lagos State Government posted an educational breakdown of what Isese means and why it matters to Yoruba identity

The post came as Lagos counts down to Isese Day, with the government pushing back against negative perceptions of traditional culture

Workers in Lagos are watching closely as the annual observance could mean a work-free day for residents across the state

The Lagos State Government took to its official X account on August 16, 2026, to clarify the meaning and significance of Isese ahead of the annual celebration, pushing back against what it described as widespread misconceptions about Yoruba traditional culture.

Lagos State Government explains the meaning and significance of Isese ahead of the 2026 celebration. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

In a post by the verified handle @followlasg, the government broke down the word "Isese" linguistically and culturally. "Ìṣè" means practice, work, or a way of doing something, while "ṣe" means to do. Combined, "Ìsèṣè" translates to tradition, custom, or the established way of doing things.

The government described it as a system of beliefs, customs, values, and cultural heritage passed down across generations.

Lagos Defends Traditional Culture

The government framed Isese around four pillars: culture, heritage, values, and the future, and used the tagline "Let's value it. Let's live it."

The post urged Lagos residents across all five IBILE divisions, covering Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, and Epe, to approach the celebration with pride rather than prejudice.

"Isese is not outdated. Isese is not division. Isese is our language. Our values. Our festivals. Our way of life," the post read.

The government said its goal for August was to encourage residents to learn from their culture rather than from assumptions, and called on Lagosians to protect and celebrate what it called a defining part of Yoruba identity.

Lagos, AATREN hold Isese seminar ahead of 2026 celebration

In a similar development, Lagos State's Council for Arts and Culture (LSCAC) and the Association of African Traditional Religion of Nigeria and Overseas (AATREN) jointly organised a preparatory seminar ahead of the 2026 Isese Day celebration, held at Akowanjo Playing Ground, Ajako Bus Stop, Shasha, Alimosho, Lagos.

Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture and AATREN hold a seminar ahead of Isese Day 2026. Photo: LASG

Source: Twitter

The event centred on the theme "The Role of Nigeria in World Culture Development" and drew traditional rulers, cultural leaders, and stakeholders in African Traditional Religion.

Lagos Declares Holiday for Isese Day 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, a holiday for all public servants in the state for the 2026 Isese Day celebration.

The decision was communicated through an official circular signed by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, and addressed to accounting officers and top functionaries across ministries, departments, local councils, agencies, and parastatals in the state.

Source: Legit.ng