Respect Augustine, a UNILAG graduate with a Master's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, has gotten a job with Dangote Petroleum

Augustine joined Dangote Petroleum and Petrochemicals as an HR Business Partner in Technical Support, marking a major milestone in his HR career

He shared his excitement on LinkedIn, expressing gratitude to God and everyone who supported his professional journey

Respect Augustine, a University of Lagos graduate with a Master's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, has announced that he joined Dangote Petroleum and Petrochemicals as an HR Business Partner in Technical Support, drawing widespread congratulations from his professional network online.

Augustine shared the career update on LinkedIn, describing the appointment as a significant milestone and expressing deep gratitude for the journey that led him there.

A UNILAG graduate secures a job at Dangote Petroleum and Petrochemicals. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Respect Augustine

Source: UGC

He credited God and the people who supported his professional development along the way.

Respect Augustine's new chapter at Dangote

In his post, Augustine outlined his intentions heading into the new role, noting that he looks forward to learning, collaborating, and making a meaningful impact within the organisation. He described the opportunity as a chance to support people, business strategy, operational excellence, and organisational growth at a world-class company.

Dangote Petroleum and Petrochemicals, part of the Dangote Group founded by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, operates one of the largest oil refineries on the continent.

The Dangote Refinery, located in Lagos, has a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it a landmark project in Nigeria's energy sector.

LinkedIn users celebrate Respect Augustine's appointment

The announcement attracted warm responses from colleagues and professionals across the platform.

Ahmed Gobir said:

"Congratulations Respect. I am so very happy for you."

Daniel Onwuka said:

"Congratulations Respect Augustine, PMP, MSc., Respect, on this well-deserved milestone. Stepping into an HR Business Partner role in a technical and operational environment is a great opportunity to connect people strategy with business performance. Wishing you a successful start at Dangote Petroleum & Petrochemicals and an impactful journey ahead."

Umair Rehman said:

"Congratulations, Respect Augustine, PMP, MSc.! 🎉👏 What an incredible milestone — HR Business Partner – Technical Support at Dangote Petroleum & Petrochemicals! Dangote is a world-class organization, and your expertise in HR, project management, and workforce planning will undoubtedly add immense value. Wishing you an impactful journey ahead!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that FUOYE reacted after its graduated landed a role at Dangote Refinery.

Dangote Group opens new job vacancies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dangote Group had announced new job vacancies in cement, foods and corporate units.

The new vacancies obtained on Tuesday, August 4 cover two major divisions, Dangote Cement and Dangote Foods, with roles based in Lagos, Ogun, Kogi, Adamawa, and Edo states.

The company is also hiring for its international operations in Tanzania, Senegal, Zambia, and India.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng