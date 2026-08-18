The APC recorded lower vote totals in Boripe, Ife Central, and Ife East in the 2026 Osun governorship election than in 2022

Boripe recorded the largest drop, falling from 21,205 votes in 2022 to 19,963 votes in 2026

All three LGAs had previously been APC strongholds in the 2022 contest

The All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded fewer votes in three local government areas of Osun State during the 2026 governorship election compared to its performance in the same contest four years earlier.

The three LGAs where the party suffered a decline are Boripe, Ife Central, and Ife East. All three had delivered wins for the APC in the 2022 governorship election, making the drop in vote count a notable development in areas where the party had previously shown strength.

How APC performed in 3 LGAs in 2022 compared to the 2026 Osun governorship elections Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Boripe records biggest drop

In Boripe, the APC's vote count fell from 21,205 in 2022 to 19,963 in 2026, a decline of 1,242 votes. The LGA recorded the steepest numerical drop among the three affected areas.

Ife East

Ife East followed a similar pattern, with the party's figures dropping from 19,353 in 2022 to 18,600 in 2026, a loss of 753 votes.

Ife Central also falls short

Ife Central saw the APC's total come down from 17,880 votes in 2022 to 15,913 in 2026, representing a decline of 1,967 votes. That figure marks the largest percentage drop among the three LGAs, with the party shedding more than 10% of the votes it had secured in 2022.

Across the three LGAs combined, the APC received roughly 3,962 fewer votes in 2026 than it had in 2022, raising questions about voter turnout and the party's ability to mobilise its base in areas it had previously counted as reliable.

See the report by The Cable on X here:

Source: Legit.ng