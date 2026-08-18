Osun Governorship Election: List of LGAs Won By APC in 2022 Compares to 2026
- The APC recorded lower vote totals in Boripe, Ife Central, and Ife East in the 2026 Osun governorship election than in 2022
- Boripe recorded the largest drop, falling from 21,205 votes in 2022 to 19,963 votes in 2026
- All three LGAs had previously been APC strongholds in the 2022 contest
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The All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded fewer votes in three local government areas of Osun State during the 2026 governorship election compared to its performance in the same contest four years earlier.
The three LGAs where the party suffered a decline are Boripe, Ife Central, and Ife East. All three had delivered wins for the APC in the 2022 governorship election, making the drop in vote count a notable development in areas where the party had previously shown strength.
Boripe records biggest drop
In Boripe, the APC's vote count fell from 21,205 in 2022 to 19,963 in 2026, a decline of 1,242 votes. The LGA recorded the steepest numerical drop among the three affected areas.
Ife East
Ife East followed a similar pattern, with the party's figures dropping from 19,353 in 2022 to 18,600 in 2026, a loss of 753 votes.
Ife Central also falls short
Ife Central saw the APC's total come down from 17,880 votes in 2022 to 15,913 in 2026, representing a decline of 1,967 votes. That figure marks the largest percentage drop among the three LGAs, with the party shedding more than 10% of the votes it had secured in 2022.
Across the three LGAs combined, the APC received roughly 3,962 fewer votes in 2026 than it had in 2022, raising questions about voter turnout and the party's ability to mobilise its base in areas it had previously counted as reliable.
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Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng