Former Nigeria international Mutiu Adepoju has explained why he believes Victor Osimhen should not be the captain of the Super Eagles

Nigeria's head coach, Eric Chelle, named the Galatasaray SK striker as vice-captain ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Osimhen has missed Nigeria's last two FIFA World Cup appearances, including the 2022 tournament in Qatar and the ongoing edition in the USA, Canada and Mexico

Nigerian sports journalist Olukayode Raymond has also backed Adepoju's position on the captaincy debate

Super Eagles legend Mutiu Adepoju believes Victor Osimhen lacks the qualities to become Nigeria's captain, but insists the striker must improve his emotional control.

Nigeria's head coach, Eric Chelle, appointed Wilfred Ndidi as captain of the Super Eagles, with Osimhen, Moses Simon, and Alex Iwobi serving as vice-captains ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Osimhen captained the Super Eagles during AFCON matches against Uganda and Morocco in Ndidi's absence.

Victor Osimhen and Calvin Bassey during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat. Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The leadership changes followed the international retirements of William Troost-Ekong and Ahmed Musa after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles finished second behind South Africa in CAF Qualification Group C despite benefiting from a points deduction imposed on Bafana Bafana for fielding an ineligible player, per Al Jazeera .

Adepoju highlights key leadership traits

Speaking with PM Parrot, Adepoju said a captain must possess more than footballing ability, stressing that leadership requires discipline and emotional maturity.

The former Real Madrid and Racing Santander midfielder said:

"Leadership requires more than talent. A captain must possess playing quality, leadership ability, emotional control, and the capacity to represent and unite the team both on and off the pitch.

"Anyone who cannot tolerate others or control their behaviour cannot effectively lead."

Adepoju also criticised Osimhen's reaction toward Ademola Lookman during Nigeria's match against Mozambique. He said:

"Everyone may have their own perspective, but I did not approve of the way Victor Osimhen reacted. He should have controlled his emotions. The teammate involved, Ademola Lookman, had even provided him with two assists in that match.

Ex-Nigeria international Mutiu Adepoju explains that Victor Osimhen lacks the capacity to emerge as the captain of the Super Eagles. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

"Situations like that should not escalate on the field, as both players could have been sent off. Disagreements should be settled in the dressing room."

Osimhen not yet ready for a leadership role - Raymond

Nigerian sports journalist Olukayode Raymond believes Victor Osimhen still has room to grow before becoming captain of the Super Eagles.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Raymond described Osimhen as a passionate player who is fully committed to the success of the team but warned that he must learn to manage his emotions better. He said:

"Osimhen is a great player both on and off the pitch, but he still lacks some of the qualities required for leadership. A captain must be able to tolerate a lot of things and avoid reacting publicly, as he did during the AFCON.

"I really hope he works on his temperament because he is a future leader of the Super Eagles, especially when players like Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon retire."

Benitez laments Osimhen's absence from World Cup

Legit.ng previously reported that former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager Rafael Benitez believes the ongoing World Cup is missing some of football's biggest stars.

The Spaniard specifically mentioned Osimhen among the elite players whose absence has reduced the quality and excitement of the tournament, underlining the impact the Nigerian forward has made in recent years.

Source: Legit.ng