Aisha Buhari, wife of the immediate past president Muhammadu Buhari, has narrated that her late husband believed the gossip in the Aso Rock that she (Aisha) planned to kill him, when he “began locking his room”.

The former first lady made the revelation in a new 600-page biography, which was titled ’From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’, written by Dr Charles Omole. The book was launched at the State House in Abuja on Monday, December 15.

According to The Punch, the book, which was written in 22 chapters, documented the early life of the late former president in Daura, Katsina state, until his final moment in a London hospital in July 2025.

Recall that the book launch was attended by President Bola Tinubu, governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and Buhari's family, led by Aisha herself. Speaking at the event, President Tinubu extoled Buhari's legacies and explained that the late president would remain a good example to Nigerian generations.

His statement reads in part:

"Buhari's name will continue to inspire noble services for generations to come. The measure of a leader is not based on the office he held or the number of motorcades that accompany him...President Buhari left a reputation of integrity and that public office is a trust and not a windfall"

