Nigeria's electoral commission officially opened the campaign window for the 2027 presidential and National Assembly polls on Wednesday, August 19, 2026

The campaign start date marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's political calendar ahead of the 2027 general elections

NTA confirmed the development in a news flash posted on its official X account on the morning of August 19, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Campaigns for the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections officially kicked off on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the authority behind the campaign calendar ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"Let the games begin": Nigeria kicks off 2027 election campaigns. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The NTA, through its verified X account @NTANewsNow, confirmed the development on the morning of August 19, 2026.

The opening of the campaign season signals the formal start of political activity ahead of what is expected to be one of Nigeria's most competitive general elections.

Both the presidential race and National Assembly contests will run simultaneously, meaning candidates and political parties can now begin publicly canvassing for votes across the country.

2027 election: What campaign window means

INEC is responsible for setting the electoral timetable, including the dates within which parties and candidates are permitted to campaign.

The commencement of campaigns on August 19 gives political actors more than a year to reach voters before the 2027 elections, a longer runway than many previous cycles.

Nigeria's 2027 general elections are expected to draw significant interest, particularly following Peter Obi's departure from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026, and his subsequent ratification as the presidential candidate of the NDC on May 29, 2026.

Early reactions on social media

The announcement attracted comments on X. @x_homeboy_ wrote, "Let the games begin," while @ThaDarkCorner posted, "Shall we begin?!"

The campaign starts 150 days before the 2027 election day - Saturday, January 16, 2027.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the ADC, and Peter Obi of the NDC are the main contenders for the 2027 presidential election.

The National Assembly elections comprise the senatorial and House of Representatives elections in the 36 states.

INEC lists challenges ahead of 2027 election

Recall that INEC chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan listed six major threats he said could undermine the 2027 general elections.

Amupitan met an International Republican Institute delegation in Abuja, three days after the Osun governorship election.

INEC plans to deploy about 1.4 million ad-hoc personnel across more than 176,000 polling units for the 2027 vote.

INEC clears air on preferred candidate, party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Amupitan signed the First National Peace Accord on Issue-Based Campaigns in Abuja on Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Amupitan pledged the commission would act as an impartial umpire, managing over 1.4 million ad hoc staff across 176,000 polling units.

The INEC boss issued a strong warning against misinformation, identity-based provocations, and the use of private armed groups ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng