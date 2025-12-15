Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice under the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has asked for the resignation of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to step aside from his ongoing investigation.

The former cabinet member alleged that the anti-graft agency's boss was biased, and that the investigation of him was a personal vendetta and political prosecution, which is associated with his recent defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Abubakar Malami asks EFCC chairman to recuse himself from his investigation

The Punch reported that Malami made the call in a press statement released by his media aide, Muhammad Doka, on Monday, December 15. He said that the agency was carrying out an investigation that can be compared to “illegal detention, media harassment and procedural abuse.”

He insisted that the probing of his time in office was not influenced by law enforcement consideration but by “deep-seated historical animosity” on the side of the leadership of the EFCC. The former minister added that he has "been clearly pre-judged and cannot receive a fair, objective or lawful investigation under the current leadership of the EFCC.”

Malami anchored his argument on the event that dated back to his time in office as the AGF, when the Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission of Inquiry was constituted by the federal government to probe the allegation of corruption and the abuse of office within the anti-graft agency.

