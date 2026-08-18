Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke publicly denied any pre-election or post-election deal with the African Democratic Congress after winning re-election

Adeleke said the ADC was never part of the coalition that canvassed and mobilised support during the campaign leading to the governorship election

The denial came after an ADC spokesperson reportedly claimed the party played a role in delivering the governor's electoral victory

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has denied any form of electoral arrangement with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying the party had no role in securing his re-election as governor.

The governor said the ADC was never part of the rainbow coalition that canvassed votes, mobilised support, and worked the campaign trail ahead of the election.

Adeleke backs Osun voters, denies ADC's role in his victory. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

He credited his victory entirely to God and to the people of Osun State, who he said gave him their overwhelming backing.

Adeleke made the clarification on Tuesday, August 18, 2025, via his official X account @AAdeleke_01 after winning the Osun governorship election. His post drew 99,000 interactions on the platform.

"I had no electoral deal or partnership with the ADC before, during, or after the governorship election.

"For the sake of history, it is important to clarify that the ADC was never part of the rainbow coalition that canvassed, mobilised, and supported our campaign in the battle leading to last Saturday's election."

Adeleke responds to ADC claims

The statement is a direct response to claims attributed to ADC spokesperson, identified on X as @BolajiADC, who had suggested in an interview that the party contributed to the governor's re-election success.

Several commenters on the governor's post referenced the interview as the trigger for his clarification.

Adeleke praised the political partners he said genuinely worked to deliver the election, describing their commitment as "instrumental" to the outcome.

He also used the post to strike a conciliatory tone, saying he remains governor of all Osun residents regardless of political affiliation, religion, or ethnicity.

"Now that the election is over, I remain the Governor of all Osun people, irrespective of political affiliation, religion, or tribe."

Reactions to Adeleke's post

The clarification drew sharp responses online. @capt_jayy wrote:

"You insulted the Osun people by publicly thanking their oppressors and backing them in the coming election less than 24hrs after an election the people fought tooth and nail for you to win. People literally died because of the election!"

@ColdTruthNG supported the governor's move:

"I love you, Mr Governor, for this clarification. It's high time people realise those liars are trying to colour their failure with a support for your victory after they had called you many names."

@AbuUbayy1 said:

"Something was already telling me that @BolajiADC lied in that interview. Glad to see that Adeleke himself has debunked it."

@ojembaenweilo was blunt:

"Hahahahahah! I will continue to say this: I've never seen people more delusional than ADC supporters."

@OsinachiNuel took a different angle, saying Adeleke's statement about crediting God and the Osun people "should be your starting and ending speech immediately after the elections. Not praising your fellow human in Abuja."

@olalekanalimi addressed the ADC directly:

"@BolajiADC we hope you guys can just say the truth all the time; becoming a credible alternative starts from being truthful in all situations."

Why APC lost Osun guber election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that APC National Youth Leader Dr. Dayo Israel called for honest reflection after the party lost the Osun governorship election to Governor Adeleke

Adeleke of the Accord Party was declared re-elected with 511,067 votes against APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji's 444,815 votes.

Israel warned that the APC must confront deep internal problems before the 2027 general elections or risk repeating the same outcome.

Source: Legit.ng