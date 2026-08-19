Poland has outlined specific grounds on which a foreigner's permanent residence permit application can be refused by authorities

Applicants who submit false personal data, forge documents, or have outstanding tax arrears are among those who risk rejection

Poland's permanent residence permit is issued indefinitely, but holders must renew their residence card every 10 years

Foreigners seeking to settle permanently in Poland should take note of the conditions under which their application can be turned down, as Polish authorities have published a clear list of disqualifying factors that could result in a negative decision.

According to information published by Polish migration authorities, a foreigner will be refused a permanent residence permit under nine distinct circumstances.

Poland Announces 9 Reasons Foreigners' Permanent Residence Application May Be Rejected

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Grounds for rejecting permanent Residence application

1. The most straightforward basis for refusal is simply failing to meet the legal requirements for the permit.

2. Beyond that, an applicant will be denied if their name appears on the list of foreigners whose presence in Poland is considered undesirable.

3. Applicants will be declined if their details are recorded in the Schengen Information System for the purpose of refusing entry.

4. Applications will also be declined on grounds of state defence, national security, or the protection of public order.

5. Applications may also be declined in any situation where the broader interest of Poland demands it.

6. Marriages of convenience are another area of concern. If an applicant's permit is based on marriage to a Polish citizen, and it is determined that the marriage was entered into solely to bypass immigration law, the application will be rejected.

7. Honesty throughout the process is critical. Submitting an application that contains false personal data or inaccurate information, providing untrue testimony, or using forged documents as authentic will all lead to a refusal.

8. Financial obligations matter as well. Foreigners who are in arrears on their Polish taxes will not receive a permit, unless they have formally obtained an exemption, a deferment, or an arrangement to repay overdue amounts in instalments.

9. Similarly, applicants who have not reimbursed the state for costs incurred during a previous deportation order will face a negative decision.

How Long Polish PR Permit Lasts

Poland's permanent residence permit carries no expiry date in itself, making it a significant long-term immigration status. However, the residence card that serves as physical proof of the permit must be renewed every decade. Holders are advised to submit their renewal application no later than 30 days before their current card expires.

As for how long applicants should expect to wait, the authorities note that processing times vary depending on the individual case.

Under Polish law, a decision on a permanent residence application must be issued within six months. If a voivodeship office is unable to meet that deadline, it is required to inform the applicant of the delay, provide reasons, and indicate a revised date by which the matter will be resolved.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng