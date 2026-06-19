Abia APC accused Governor Alex Chioma Otti of deceit over support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid

Governor Otti's absence at a recent federal project inspection fuelled allegations of hypocritically playing both sides

APC aims for a comprehensive victory in the 2027 general elections, challenging Governor Otti's loyalty

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Umuahia, Abia state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Alex Otti of playing a double game over the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Otti is a member of the Labour Party (LP).

Abia APC accuses Governor Alex Otti of a political double stance on President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid ahead of the elections. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956, @alexottiofr

Source: Twitter

Abia APC accuses Otti of deceit

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, June 19, Uche Aguoru, the spokesperson of the APC in Abia state, claimed that the governor is pretending to support the President Tinubu-led federal government while secretly working against the ruling administration.

The Abia state chapter of the APC alleged that Governor Otti, who was on the same page with Peter Obi during the 2023 elections, is trying to deceive both sides, allegedly keeping Obidients happy for his re-election while pretending to support Tinubu to gain federal favours. "Obidients" is a sobriquet for staunch supporters of Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections.

Aguoru cited Otti's absence when a Renewed Hope National Media Tour team visited Abia to inspect federal projects under Tinubu, saying Otti delegated aides instead of personally receiving them like other governors.

Aguoru said:

"He doesn’t want to be seen supporting Tinubu publicly but wants Obidients to think he’s with them."

APC blasts Otti over Tinubu

The APC also slammed Otti’s associates for "daily vilifying" Tinubu and his policies, asking: "How can Otti guarantee Tinubu electoral success in Abia like this?"

Abia APC vowed to educate citizens on Tinubu’s projects in the state, from infrastructure to federal appointments, accusing Otti of taking credit for them.

APC stakeholders in Abia state at a recent meeting discussing party affairs and preparations ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Doc Paul Chijindu

Source: Facebook

APC targets comprehensive Abia victory

Aguoru said:

"Enough of the deception. Abians deserve to know where Otti stands."

Furthermore, the party declared it will win all three senate slots, 8 House Representatives seats, 24 House of Assembly vacancies, and take the Government House in 2027 "regardless of Otti’s decision".

Read more Abia state news:

Abia APC celebrates Kalu on birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Abia state chapter of the APC joyfully celebrated Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker, on his 55th birthday.

The APC commended Kalu for his 'continued demonstration of exceptional leadership, dedication, and commitment to the growth of the party and the development of the nation'.

Kalu has been serving as a principal officer in the House of Representatives since 2023, representing the Bende federal constituency.

Source: Legit.ng