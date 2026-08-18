The Bayelsa State House of Assembly voted to remove Sagbama LGA Chairman Alice Allen Tangi and her vice-chairman on Tuesday

Seventeen of 20 lawmakers present voted in favour of the removal following a petition over alleged financial misconduct

The same sitting approved N564.8m monthly allowances for staff of Bayelsa's three state-owned universities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has voted to remove the Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Area, Alice Allen Tangi, and her Vice-Chairman, Sufade Jefferson Tobi, from office over allegations of gross misconduct.

The resolution was passed during Tuesday's plenary after lawmakers considered a petition brought against the two local government officials.

“Transparency matters”: 17 lawmakers back removal of Sagbama LGA officials in Bayelsa. Photo credit: @enebome

Source: Twitter

Speaker Abraham Ingobere said the House acted within the powers conferred by the Bayelsa State Local Government Administration Law, 2000, and other relevant legal provisions.

According to The Punch, Ingobere said the petition centred on Tangi's alleged failure to present monthly transparent briefings and the annual budget to the Assembly before committing public funds.

The Speaker added that the officials compounded the matter by repeatedly ignoring the House's invitations to respond to the allegations.

Ingobere said the House secured the constitutionally required two-thirds majority, with 17 of the 20 lawmakers present voting in favour of the resolution.

"The resolution of the House will be communicated to the executive arm of government for necessary action."

N564m monthly allowances for university staff approved

As reported by New Telegraph, in a separate matter decided at the same sitting, lawmakers approved Governor Douye Diri's request to pay Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance and Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance to workers at Bayelsa's three state-owned universities.

House Leader Monday Obolo said the approval was driven by the difficulties facing the institutions, arguing that the allowances would lift staff welfare and keep the universities competitive with their counterparts in other states.

"Due to the enormous challenges faced by state-owned universities, the approval is necessary in order to enhance the productivity of lecturers and non-lecturers."

Obolo put the combined monthly cost of the allowances across the three universities at N564,842,691.58.

He added that the amount would be built into the state's salary structure, with payments expected to begin next month. Lawmakers Living Mitin and Wisdom Fafin, representing Ekeremor Constituency II and Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency respectively, also backed the approval, saying it would prevent disruptions in the state's tertiary education system.

Bayelsa assembly removes Sagbama LGA Chairman and Vice-Chairman over financial misconduct allegations

Source: Original

Other decisions from Tuesday's sitting

The Assembly additionally approved a new chart of accounts designed to accommodate ministries, departments and agencies created since the last review.

Lawmakers said the measure aligns with international best practices and is meant to strengthen transparency in tracking government revenue and spending.

Lawmakers also approved the 2027 to 2029 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper submitted by Diri. Obolo described the document as the foundation for annual budget preparation.

He noted that it uses key economic indicators such as crude oil prices, exchange rates and inflation. Deputy House Leader Bernard Kenebai praised Diri for submitting the framework on time and called its projections realistic.

The sitting closed with first readings of the Universal Basic Education Board Amendment Bill, 2026, and the Senior Secondary Education Board Bill, 2026.

State Assembly suspends 3 LG chairmen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kano State House of Assembly suspended the chairmen of Bagwai, Bebeji and Rogo LGAs following separate petitions against each official.

A House committee found allegations of fund diversion, abuse of office, and procurement violations across all three local government councils.

Vice chairmen of the three affected councils were directed to take over in acting capacities while investigations continue.

Source: Legit.ng