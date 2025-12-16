Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Is it True that Buhari Was Poisoned When in Office? Aisha Finally Breaks Silence
Nigeria

Is it True that Buhari Was Poisoned When in Office? Aisha Finally Breaks Silence

by  Bada Yusuf
2 min read

Aisha Buhari, wife of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, has finally dispelled the rumour that someone poisoned the former president while in office, leading to his 154 days of medical leave outside the country in 2017.

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

The ex-first lady maintained that the health challenges of her husband began with a broken routine, and his nutrition was mismanaged. She explained that her husband's illness was not a mysterious ailment or poisoning, as it was speculated.

Former First Lady Aisha Buhari has dispelled the rumour that her husband, late President Muhammadu Buhari, was poisoned leader to her 154 days of medical leave in 2017.
Aisha Buhari mentions the actual cause of Muhammadu Buhari's sickness in 2017 Photo Credit: @MBuhari
Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, the former first lady made the revelation in a new 600-page biography, which was titled ’From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’, written by Dr Charles Omole. The book was launched at the State House in Abuja on Monday, December 15.

The 22-chapter biography documented the early life of the late former president in Daura, Katsina state, until his final moment in a London hospital in July 2025.

Read also

"Buhari believed I planned to kill him": Aisha Buhari opens up

ATTENTION: Protect Yourself From Fake News — Learn How In Our Free Short Course. Get a Certificate!

The book was said to have answered 10 questions on trending issues that rose during Buhari's administration. The questions are listed below:

  1. What was wrong with Buhari when he was sick in 2017-2018?
  2. What were the internal intrigues behind the sack of Lawal Daura as DSS boss?
  3. What was the role of the Cabal in shaping Buhari's Presidency? Why did they fight his family to a standstill?
  4. What was the plan of the Cabal for the APC presidential primaries before it was thwarted just a few hours before the event?
  5. How was the CBN captured by the Cabal?
  6. Was Buhari's signature forged?
  7. Was Buhari’s office and bedroom bugged?
  8. Was Buhari's speeches being swapped?
  9. What were Buhari's instructions during EndSARS?
  10. What killed Buhari in July 2025?

See the video of the presentation of the book here:

Read also

Awujale: KWAM1's friend, Bolaji Basia claims singer is heading to court over stool, elicits talks

Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuAisha BuhariMuhammadu BuhariNigerian PresidencyAbuja
Hot:
Sanku Funny text messages Lean beef pattys Patrick walshe mcbrides Heidi grey