Aisha Buhari, wife of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, has finally dispelled the rumour that someone poisoned the former president while in office, leading to his 154 days of medical leave outside the country in 2017.

The ex-first lady maintained that the health challenges of her husband began with a broken routine, and his nutrition was mismanaged. She explained that her husband's illness was not a mysterious ailment or poisoning, as it was speculated.

Aisha Buhari mentions the actual cause of Muhammadu Buhari's sickness in 2017 Photo Credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, the former first lady made the revelation in a new 600-page biography, which was titled ’From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’, written by Dr Charles Omole. The book was launched at the State House in Abuja on Monday, December 15.

The 22-chapter biography documented the early life of the late former president in Daura, Katsina state, until his final moment in a London hospital in July 2025.

The book was said to have answered 10 questions on trending issues that rose during Buhari's administration. The questions are listed below:

What was wrong with Buhari when he was sick in 2017-2018? What were the internal intrigues behind the sack of Lawal Daura as DSS boss? What was the role of the Cabal in shaping Buhari's Presidency? Why did they fight his family to a standstill? What was the plan of the Cabal for the APC presidential primaries before it was thwarted just a few hours before the event? How was the CBN captured by the Cabal? Was Buhari's signature forged? Was Buhari’s office and bedroom bugged? Was Buhari's speeches being swapped? What were Buhari's instructions during EndSARS? What killed Buhari in July 2025?

See the video of the presentation of the book here:

Source: Legit.ng