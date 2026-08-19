Omotayo Happiness, a University of Ibadan freshwoman, shared that she had previously begun her university education elsewhere before life forced her to leave and restart

She posted photos of herself in an academic gown at her UI matriculation ceremony, acknowledging that this was not her first time wearing one

In her LinkedIn post, she opened up about the self-doubt and difficult moments she faced while rebuilding her academic journey from scratch

Omotayo Happiness, a new student at the University of Ibadan, captured the attention of people online after sharing that her recent matriculation was not her first, and that the road to Nigeria's premier university came with far more twists than most people knew.

In a post on LinkedIn, accompanied by photos of herself dressed in an academic gown at the ceremony, the young woman revealed that she had previously enrolled at another institution before circumstances forced her to leave and begin again entirely.

A lady starts afresh at the University of Ibadan and boldly says she isn’t embarrassed about it. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Omotayo Happiness, UI

Source: UGC

Starting over at the University of Ibadan

She was candid about how difficult that reset was. There were stretches of time, she wrote, where she questioned her own pace, wondered whether she was falling behind her peers, and very nearly gave up altogether. For someone who had already tasted university life once, having to restart from the beginning carried its own particular weight.

Yet standing on the grounds of the University of Ibadan at her matriculation, something shifted for her. Rather than feeling behind or embarrassed, she described the moment as one of deep gratitude, crediting her faith, close friends, and the people who supported her through what she called "every version" of her journey.

"God wasn't taking me backwards. He was rewriting my story," she wrote in the post.

Her message to others in similar situations was just as direct. She acknowledged that some journeys do not follow a straight line, that some people restart when they believed they were already halfway there, and that choosing to begin again is not the same as failing.

Reactions to University of Ibadan student's story

Her honesty struck a chord, drawing warm responses from people who found her story both relatable and encouraging.

Victor Uduma said:

"This is more than a matriculation, it's a testimony of resilience, faith and the courage to begin again. May this new chapter bring you even more reasons to be grateful. Congratulations 🎊🎉🍾."

Benjamin Daniel said:

"Congratulations 👏🏻 Keep doing well. But you didn't invite me 😧."

Exceptional Dave said:

"It wasn't a setback but a way for a better comeback. I must commend your courage. Congratulations to you Omotayo Happiness."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who wrote the JAMB exam twice had celebrated her matriculation into the University of Ibadan.

Man gains admission into UI, rejoices online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had gained admission to study at UI and celebrated it online.

Sharing his experience on social media, the fresher shared how her journey went from Lagos to Ibadan by road.

The young man shared that he graduated from secondary school in 2016.

Source: Legit.ng