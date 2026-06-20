A Nigerian author has called people's attention to the simple Instagram bio she found on the verified Instagram page of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

Despite his titles, financial status, and awards, she marvelled that he chose to describe himself in that manner until his demise

Alexx was buried in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State, on Thursday, June 18, weeks after he died of advanced kidney cancer at a Lagos hospital

Bright Adaugo Mbaegbu, a Nigerian author, has highlighted something noteworthy she came across when she checked Alexx Ekubo's verified Instagram page.

Sharing a screenshot of the late Nollywood actor's Instagram page, Bright noted that he simply described himself as 'human being' despite his financial status, the awards he had won, and titles.

An author has hailed Alexx Ekubo's seeming philosophy of life after checking his Instagram page. Photo Credit: Bright Adaugo Mbaegu, Instagram/@alexxekubo

Source: Facebook

Bright, in a Facebook post on June 20, stated that Alexx chose the simple Instagram bio because he understood that we are first humans before anything else.

She added that how Alexx saw and lived life was governed by that understanding. In her words:

"With all the titles, awards, money, affluence etc.

"He just described himself as “HUMAN BEING” cause he understood that we are first Human before anything else and that understanding governs him and how he saw and lived his life. Rest in power Ikuku."

Internet users reacted to the author's post, with many agreeing with the lesson that she drew from the late actor's bio.

An author was moved by Alexx Ekubo's Instagram bio. Photo Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

See her Facebook post below:

Alexx's Instagram handle: Reactions trail author's observation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the author's observation below:

Fellycia Chinny Kalu said:

"Hmmm, deep...Rest on, Dr.Chief Ikuku."

Skylar Skylar said:

"Exactly, but please allow this man to rest in peace, biko."

Queen Eugenia Asante said:

"He was very wise o; that's why he was humble and kind like that."

Chi Myra said:

"So unfortunate that fans didn't really see him for who he really was to praise and appreciate him while alive.

"In all you do pray not to love the wrong person, that his failed engagement gave him a lot of misconceptions.

"May God give him a good place and if dead returns, let him return to his wife as a child."

Naomi Wilson said:

"We said, never even knew he had a doctorate degree, not until someone else posted it. I was like this guy is so humble to earth not carrying his title on his head."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a US citizen had shared what he observed about Alexx Ekubo's family at his funeral.

Lady slams woman's attitude at Alexx's wake-keep

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had criticised a woman's attitude at Alexx Ekubo's wake-keep.

She shared a short clip of a woman laughing as she interacted with some Nigerian celebrities who attended the solemn event.

She also described those who went crazy on sighting celebrities at the wake-keep and asked for pictures as people lacking emotional intelligence.

Source: Legit.ng