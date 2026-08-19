Political parties and presidential candidates signed the First National Peace Accord in Abuja on August 18, 2026, a day before campaigns officially began

President Tinubu, represented by SGF George Akume, pledged to reject violence, hate speech, and AI-driven misinformation during the 2027 campaign

INEC chairman warned of an alarming resurgence of hate speech and toxic polarisation as Nigeria heads into what could be its most contested election since 1999

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Political parties and presidential candidates for the 2027 general elections gathered in Abuja on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, to sign the First National Peace Accord, committing to issue-based campaigns and a rejection of conduct likely to disrupt the electoral process.

The signing ceremony, organised by the National Peace Committee in partnership with The Kukah Centre, took place one day before the statutory commencement of public campaigns and rallies under INEC's revised timetable.

Atiku, Makinde absent from national peace accord signing. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde/Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Presidential and National Assembly elections are fixed for January 16, 2027, while governorship and state assembly polls will follow on February 6, 2027.

President Bola Tinubu, seeking re-election on the APC platform, did not attend in person but was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

The Chairman of the National Peace Committee, former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), was similarly represented by former Chief of Defence Staff General Martin Luther Agwai (retd.).

Notable absences at the ceremony

As reported by The Punch, the event drew attention partly because of who was not present.

The African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde both stayed away.

INEC Chairman Prof Joash Amupitan and several other party leaders and candidates did attend.

Speaking on Tinubu's behalf, Akume called on political actors to place national interest above personal and partisan ambitions, adding that elections must not be treated as a do-or-die affair.

In a written address delivered at the ceremony, Tinubu said:

"Signing this peace accord is a solemn pledge to the Nigerian people that we, as leaders, will put the nation's interests above personal or partisan ambitions." He also urged parties to resist exploiting ethnic and religious divisions, saying: "Let us campaign on superior ideas. Let us debate issues and promote the best policies to expand opportunities for our people."

INEC warns of growing disinformation risk

INEC Chairman Amupitan described the occasion as more than ceremonial, saying it gave candidates a chance to set ethical boundaries before the first rally was held.

He disclosed that information gathered by the National Peace Committee's Election Security Information Hub had revealed an "alarming resurgence" of hate speech, toxic polarisation and coordinated misinformation ahead of the campaigns.

Amupitan singled out social media and artificial intelligence as growing threats to electoral integrity, warning candidates to ensure their campaign teams and online supporters abide by the accord.

"Leadership attained at the expense of public peace, institutional integrity, or human life is a hollow victory."

He challenged candidates to focus their messaging on the economy, national security, infrastructure, healthcare, education and social inclusion, adding: "Nigerians do not want insults; they want solutions."

Amupitan also assured all contestants that INEC had no preferred candidate and would work to provide a level playing field throughout the campaign season.

Peter Obi, Sowore, other sign peace accord

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, Omoyele Sowore, and the PRP presidential candidate were among those who signed the National Peace Accord ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The signing took place at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja and was organised by the National Peace Committee.

INEC chairman Joash Amupitan said the commission is preparing to deploy 1.4 million ad hoc staff across more than 176,000 polling units for the 2027 polls

Source: Legit.ng