A Cape Town regional court postponed its ruling on Chidimma Adetshina's immigration status and bid to halt her detention

The former Miss Universe Nigeria contestant appeared in court on 20 July 2026 to fight the Department of Home Affairs deportation order

Her legal team argued she has deep ties to South Africa, having been born there and also giving birth to her son in the country

A Cape Town regional court has adjourned proceedings in the immigration case involving Chidimma Adetshina, with a new hearing date set for 27 February 2027.

The court was expected to deliver a judgment on her legal status and her application to prevent detention while her deportation matter remains unresolved, but both issues will now be heard on the new date, reports the BBC.

A Cape Town regional court postponed its ruling on Chidimma Adetshina's immigration status and bid to halt her detention. Photos: Chidimma Adetshina.

Source: Instagram

Adetshina, widely recognised as the model who withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant in 2024 and subsequently represented Nigeria at Miss Universe, made a personal appearance at the Cape Town Regional Court on Monday, 20 July 2026.

She is contesting a deportation order issued by South Africa's Department of Home Affairs, which arrested her in June over allegations that she entered and remained in the country without valid legal status.

What Her Legal Team Is Arguing

Her lawyers contend that Adetshina has substantial and demonstrable ties to South Africa.

She was born in the country, and her young son was also born there. On that basis, the defence argues her immigration status can potentially be regularised rather than resolved through deportation.

The state's position, however, is firmly opposed.

According to an affidavit filed by immigration official Jackson, checks conducted on the department's electronic systems confirmed that Adetshina holds no lawful residential status in South Africa.

The affidavit states she is an "illegal foreigner" who "wilfully and intentionally" remained in the country in contravention of the Immigration Act 13 of 2022, and called on the court to confirm her detention to enable deportation.

Chidimma Adetshina appeared in court on 20 July 2026 to fight the Department of Home Affairs deportation order. Photos: Chidimma Adetshina.

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina dazzles in Miss Universe outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Miss Universe beauty pageant might have come and gone, but the memories remained fresh in the minds of some netizens.

Nigeria's representative at the competition, Chidimma Adetshina, proved her mettle and delivered as the first runner-up.

During the competition, she rocked some dazzling outfits, which made her a cynosure of eyes and one of the most talked-about contestants.

Source: Legit.ng