R&B singer Nivea publicly disclosed she was diagnosed with leukemia earlier in 2026, confirming she has been undergoing treatment

The singer opened up about how the diagnosis shifted her perspective on life, saying she now lives in gratitude 'religiously'

Nivea revealed she has returned to music and enrolled in an audio engineering programme amid her health battle

R&B singer Nivea has gone public with a serious health battle, revealing she was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this year and has been navigating treatment while holding on to her faith.

The singer, best known for hits like "Don't Mess With My Man" and "Laundromat," disclosed a candid moment in a video conversation posted to Instagram on 22 July 2026. When asked what she was currently grateful for, Nivea wasted no time opening up.

Reactions as R&B singer Nivea speaks about her blood cancer treatment. Photo credit@thisisnivea

Source: Instagram

"I was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year," she said. "And I'm so grateful to God. I've been going through treatment and everything is going great so far. And I expect it to continue."

Nivea on faith and finding perspective

Nivea said the diagnosis forced her to look at life differently, stripping away the noise and centering her on what truly matters. She described how the experience has made gratitude a daily, intentional practice rather than an afterthought.

"It's so cliche to say you don't know the time nor the hour, but it's true," she reflected. "And it just helped me put a lot of things in perspective and I live in gratitude like religiously."

Rather than retreating from her passions, Nivea said the health scare pushed her to chase everything she had been putting off.

R&B Singer Nivea opens up about her health, fans react. Photo credit@thisnivea

Source: Instagram

She has returned to recording music, enrolled in audio engineering school with a focus on mixing, and described pouring energy into her children and embracing every opportunity that comes her way.

"I'm doing things I want to do. I'm definitely back into my music and I'm going to school for audio engineering. I've always wanted to learn how to engineer, mixing engineer in particular. "But in general, just doing all the things, honey, loving all my children and just being grateful."

Here is the Instagram video of Nivea speaking about her health journey below:

Fans rally behind Nivea

The video drew an outpouring of support from fans across social media:

@shanderson1229 wrote: "Sending you lots of love and hugs and good thoughts that your cancer has been caught in the early stages and you have a clean bill of health"

@daniephantom said: "Sending all the prayers of healing possible and a bill of cancer-free written off for her. My favorite singer"

@larrybear87 reacted: "Omg noooo not Nivea!!! Prayers to her and her family and wishing her a speedy recovery!!!"

@shanta39036 commented: "God got you niviea u will recover"

@grayg97_ noted: "A lot of people are getting cancer in a particular age group right now, it's scary"

@the.double.dot.i.anais wrote: "May God continue to cover and restore her. A true beauty inside and out!"

@manifestingmica added: "Wow 😮 🙏🏾"

Adekunle Gold speaks about his health

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold opened up about one of the darkest moments of his life as he reflected on his long battle with sickle cell disease.

The award-winning artist recalled a terrifying experience at the age of 20 when the pain became so intense that he begged God to take his life.

He also shared the emotional burden of living with the condition, saying he finds it frustrating that people often change the way they see him after learning he has sickle cell disease.

Source: Legit.ng