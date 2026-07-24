US Congressman John James took to the House floor on Thursday to demand the release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

James linked Kanu's continued detention to what he called a pattern of religious persecution against Christians in Nigeria

The Michigan lawmaker warned that America would not continue funding what he described as a Christian genocide in Nigeria

United States Congressman John James renewed his push for the release of Nnamdi Kanu on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday, July 23, framing the IPOB leader's imprisonment as part of a wider crisis of religious persecution targeting Christians in Nigeria.

James, who represents Michigan, used his floor speech to draw attention to H.Res. 1321, a resolution he introduced on May 22, 2026, calling on Nigeria to ensure that all legal proceedings involving Kanu meet the country's constitutional obligations and international human rights standards. The resolution is currently before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

US Congressman John James is advocating for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, linking his detention to religious persecution against Christians in Nigeria. Photo credit: Nnamdi Kanu/ Somodevilla

Source: UGC

James alleges christian persecution

The congressman opened his remarks by describing Nigeria as the deadliest place on Earth to be a Christian, claiming that tens of thousands of believers have been killed since 2019, Punch reported.

"Since 2019, tens of thousands of Christians in Nigeria have been sl@aughtered as part of a sustained pattern of religiously motivated violence by Islamist jihadis ignored or enabled by the Nigerian government," James said.

He alleged that groups including Boko Haram continue to operate without a meaningful response from Nigerian authorities, and that the violence amounts to a sustained, state-tolerated campaign against Christians.

James calls Kanu's trial a farce

Turning to Kanu's case specifically, James characterised the IPOB leader as someone who was convicted for speaking out against the killings, and described the trial as a sham.

Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment on November 20, 2025, by a Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice James Omotosho, after being found guilty on terrorism charges. He is currently held at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja following his 2021 arrest in Nairobi, Kenya, and transfer to Nigeria, Vnguard reported.

James said Kanu deserved either a fair, constitutionally compliant retrial or outright freedom.

"I implore my colleagues to support my bill, H.Res. 1321, calling on the Nigerian government to conduct another trial in accordance with its own constitution based on evidence with access to legal counsel, medical care, and international law pertaining to humane conditions of detention, or better yet, release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu immediately and unconditionally," he said.

The congressman also directed a pointed warning at the financial relationship between Washington and Abuja.

"America gives billions to Nigeria. We will not continue to fund a Christian genocide," James said, adding that the United States has a moral responsibility to ensure Nigerian Christians can worship freely.

His resolution references a July 20, 2022, opinion from the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which found that Kanu's detention violated international human rights obligations and called for his release along with appropriate remedies.

IPOB suspends Nnamdi Kanu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Chika Edoziem announced the indefinite suspension of the Office of the Leader of IPOB and the position of Director of Radio Biafra, roles previously held by its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The faction group’s directorate of state disclosed the decision in a statement, describing it as part of ongoing administrative and organisational adjustments within the separatist movement.

Source: Legit.ng