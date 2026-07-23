Ubi Franklin revealed he poured over ₦1 billion into a business venture that eventually collapsed under the weight of poor compliance and logistics failures

The music executive shared how industrial laundry machines he imported from Italy became stranded at the port, accumulating massive demurrage charges

Franklin used the experience to urge Nigerians not to let pride or sunk costs keep them trapped in ventures draining their peace and health

Nigerian talent manager and music executive Ubi Franklin has opened up about one of the most painful financial decisions of his career, revealing that he lost over ₦1 billion in a business venture that ultimately fell apart before it could take off.

Ubi Franklin shared the story on his Instagram page on July 22, 2026, as part of his Talks with Ubi Franklin podcast series, where he regularly speaks on entrepreneurship and personal growth.

Nigerian talent manager Ubi Franklin opens up about the challenges that led to the collapse of his ₦1 billion business investment. Photo: ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

According to Ubi Franklin, the venture began with a customer base built around laundry services.

Recognising that there was sufficient demand, he decided to scale up by investing in an industrial laundry operation.

The artist manager said he travelled to Italy, purchased heavy-duty machines, secured a property and made all the related investments required to launch.

The problems started before the machines could even reach Nigerian soil.

According to Ubi Franklin, port clearance complications and documentation issues led to significant demurrage charges, delaying the arrival of the equipment for so long that the business window closed entirely.

"By the time everything could have been resolved, the business had already collapsed. The timing was gone, the cash flow had dried up, and the opportunity had passed," he wrote.

Franklin was candid about the broader lesson, noting that a failed business is not always the result of a bad idea or weak effort.

He argued that timing, logistics and unforeseen complications can dismantle even the most carefully laid plans.

Ubi Franklin recounts how port delays, documentation issues and rising costs derailed his ₦1 billion business venture. Photo: ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

Ubi Franklin's message to entrepreneurs

Beyond the facts of what went wrong, Ubi Franklin used the post to address something he sees as a dangerous trap for many business owners: the inability to walk away.

"Don't let pride, pressure, or sunk costs keep you in something that's costing you your peace, your health, or your future. It's better to leave the business than to let the business bury you," he wrote.

Watch Ubi Franklin share the full story of his ₦1bn investment below:

Fans react to Ubi Franklin's lessons on failed investment

The video drew a wave of responses from followers who found the story both relatable and instructive.

@ettabellahair commented:

"Your content is insightful and engaging. Please don't stop posting. 🙌"

@princetheophiluz shared:

"One thing I've learnt in life is... No matter the business you're doing, if it costs you your peace, shut it down! I shut down a business last year because it was costing my peace... And started all over again. And it's worth it. Thank you for these valuable stories. Well done🙌"

@iampatrickknox wrote:

"UBI, these talks has really help a lot to encourage people in different facets of life, sharing your experiences will continue to sharpen the lives of many, I hope you don't stop soon, well done bro."

@rushvantv said:

"Every failure carry a lesson because a great idea is coming out of it to will make you keep moving. If I were to one I would have hold my own laundry service and get it insured. God bless you my brother"

@brown__naya added:

"I invested less than a million in a business that flopped and I almost killed myself because I used all my savings….Thank you for sharing ubi 🙌"

Ubi Franklin speaks on regretting fatherhood choices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian artist manager Ubi Franklin described having children with different women as one of the biggest mistakes of his life.

He explained during his podcast Talks with Ubi Franklin that while he loves his children deeply, managing relationships with multiple mothers has been more challenging than financial responsibilities.

Franklin urged young people to avoid “baby mama drama,” stressing that raising children within one family unit is the best path.

Source: Legit.ng