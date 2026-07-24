The US launched a $750 pilot scheme for faster tourist and business visa interviews

Eligible applicants can secure interviews within 10 business days if slots are available

Officials said paying the fee does not guarantee visa approval or quicker processing

The United States has launched a new pilot programme allowing eligible tourist and business visa applicants to pay an additional $750 for an earlier visa interview appointment, as the government seeks to reduce waiting times for travellers with urgent needs.

The initiative, announced by the US Department of State on Wednesday, July 22, will run until December 31, 2026 and is currently being tested at selected US diplomatic missions in Mexico.

The US government introduced a premium service for faster visa interview appointments.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Officials said more embassies and consulates could be added during the pilot phase, Fox reported.

The optional programme applies only to applicants seeking B visas, which cover tourism and business travel. The additional fee is charged on top of the standard $185 non-immigrant visa application fee.

How the Fast-Track Visa Interview Works

According to the State Department, applicants must first complete the normal visa application process by paying the regular visa fee and booking a standard interview appointment.

If expedited appointments are available at their chosen embassy or consulate, a "Paid Expedite" option will appear in the appointment management portal. Applicants who select the option will have 10 minutes to pay the extra $750 and secure the earlier interview slot.

The department said only a limited number of expedited appointments will be released each day, depending on availability.

Officials explained that the programme is designed to help travellers with urgent travel requirements obtain interview appointments within 10 business days while maintaining existing security screening procedures.

Who Can Apply?

The paid expedited interview option is available only to applicants who:

Are applying for a B visa for tourism or business. Already have a future visa interview appointment. Meet all eligibility requirements. Apply through a participating US embassy or consulate where the pilot is available.

At present, the programme is limited to US diplomatic missions in Mexico.

What Applicants Should Know

The State Department stressed that paying the additional fee does not guarantee visa approval or faster processing of the visa application itself.

Applicants using the service will undergo the same security checks and consular assessment as every other applicant.

The department also outlined several conditions attached to the programme:

The $750 expedited appointment fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Expedited appointments cannot be rescheduled.

Applicants who miss their appointment will lose the fee.

Anyone seeking another expedited appointment after missing one must pay the fee again.

Each applicant in a group application must pay the fee separately.

The programme is unavailable to applicants renewing visas through the interview waiver process.

The State Department said the pilot will remain in place until the end of the year while officials assess whether it should be expanded to additional US embassies and consulates worldwide.

Trump: 2 reasons US suspended Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng