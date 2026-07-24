The United States has implemented sweeping changes to its visa issuance policies for Nigerian nationals

While immigrant visas and diversity visas are currently paused for Nigerians, another kind of visa remains open under new guidelines

Eligible visa applicants from Nigeria have been given a requirement before their travel documents can be issued

Securing a visa to the United States has become significantly more regulated for Nigerian travellers since January 21, 2026.

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria updated its visa policies, introducing strict entry restrictions while outlining clear steps for eligible citizens to still travel to America.

The US government shares how Nigerians can get a visa despite its restrictions and ban. Photo credit: Donald Trump, visa

Source: UGC

While the new policies present a higher barrier to entry, the US has clarified that nonimmigrant travel for business and tourism (B1/B2) remains possible for those who meet the new criteria.

Requirements for Nigerians to get US visa

Under the updated guidelines, Nigerian nationals who successfully pass their B1/B2 visa interviews are required to post a financial bond. The bond can cost up to $15,000 (approximately N20.6 million at current official exchange rates).

According to the guidelines, Consular

The US Embassy has strongly warned applicants not to pay any bond before being instructed to do so by a consular officer, and warned against using any third-party websites to post the bond. B1/B2 visas will not be issued until this bond is paid.

Social media profiles for US visa

The US government has introduced strict digital requirements for specific nonimmigrant and immigrant categories.

Applicants for student visas (F, M), exchange visitor visas (J), work visas (H1-B, H-3, H-4), fiancé visas (K-1, K-2), and other specific categories are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all their social media accounts to "public" or "open."

This is to allow US consular

US announces new visa restriction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that a new global visa restriction policy targeting cybercrime offenders under a specific section of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

According to the US government, the new policy came after online investment scams, many linked to Chinese criminal organisations, cost Americans at least $10 billion in 2024 alone.

Source: Legit.ng