Pastor Hosanna David shared 'divine revelations' about the upcoming presidential election in Africa's largest democracy

In a video shared on social media, Pastor David disclosed what he described as persistent messages from God concerning Nigeria

Superficially, the cleric spoke about the major contenders in the 2027 presidential election, while hinting at the possible winner of the highly anticipated poll

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Warri, Delta state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Pastor Hosanna David, founder of the Eagle Eye Opener Global Outreach, has urged Nigerians to “pray seriously” for the country and remain security conscious.

Speaking on his YouTube channel in a video titled ‘Prophetic Messages About Nigeria: Outcome of 2027 Election’ seen by Legit.ng, the cleric said his revelations contain urgent prophecies concerning Nigeria’s insecurity, the 2027 elections, and God’s alleged plan for the nation.

Pastor Hosanna David urges Nigerians to pray as security concerns persist and international support for counter-terrorism efforts increases ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria continues to grapple with complex security challenges across several regions, prompting increasing intervention from the United States (US) to support the West African nation’s fight against insecurity. As part of the growing cooperation, the US has deployed about 100 troops to provide military training and technical support. The move follows recent US airstrikes in northern Nigeria and intensified bilateral collaboration on counter-terrorism efforts.

Pastor issues 2027 election prophecy

According to Pastor David, his rare pre-election message serves as a warning for citizens not to place their trust in politicians alone, but to seek God. He added that despite signs of disappointment, God has promised victory and restoration for the country.

David, therefore, called on Nigerians to pray fervently, remain alert, “fight for their lives,” and align themselves with the will of God.

His words:

"On the 30th of September 2025, this is what the Lord said. The tears of Nigerians have come up to me. Tell them that no politician can save them. They shall not be saved by their votes. Let each one of them fight for their lives. This is what He told me last year.

"Let me clarify something: this doesn't mean that God is saying you should not vote. Go and vote. But don't so much believe in the vote that 'we can vote out bad government and just replace the current government that is unable to handle insecurity and with the poverty challenge in the country and just replace him with another person'.

"The Lord said, the votes of Nigerians shall not save them. But please, get ready to vote. I'm not saying you should not vote. Exercise your civic duty by voting someone that has been tested, someone you know can deliver their promises.

"On the 4th of February, 2026, this is what the lord said. All those who promote President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in order to force him on the citizens again in 2027 shall be disappointed. After everything, they shall be ashamed. They shall look back. And regret their actions. Let them plan. I, the Lord, have my plan too. My plan shall stand. Says the Lord Almighty who gives life, and also has the power to take life.”

Pastor David continued:

“On the 1st of February 2026, this is what He said. He was talking to me about other things and about the world. And then He said this to me: your country, referring to Nigeria, my country.

"Your country is like liquid that is ready to be poured on the ground so that people can walk freely. They shall clean themselves and build where they left off. I told you to seal your lips, therefore I will not tell you more. But tell your brothers and sisters that the prince from Mecca shall not rule over the land. Like a bunch of palm fruits that was not harvested, it shall fall to the ground, and its seeds shall scatter on the ground. Some shall germinate while others shall remain in the bunch. This is a sign I give to you.

"When you hear the cry of people, it shall not be strange to you. Then suddenly you shall hear that the people that were crying have burst into dancing. It shall be when no one expects. The smoke has been released in the daytime, and as a result, it cannot cause blindness because people can still see."

Furthermore, the preacher stated that in another vision, he saw military men on the streets instead of in the forest.

He said:

"I was expecting the military men in the vision to be in the forest, but they were on the streets. A voice then said to me, The war shall be fought on the streets because the enemy is not in the forest. The Lord God Almighty will have the victory over the enemies, says the Lord.

"Let me explain something. This sentence: 'the smoke has been released in the daytime'. You know, in the daytime, when there is smoke in a place, because of the brightness of the day, you will still see you will still be able to see to a very great extent, except maybe the smoke is very, very thick and dark. He said the smoke has been released in the daytime, and as a result, it cannot cause blindness because people can still see. But that doesn't mean that smoke has not been released, even though people can still see.

Pastor David says he was instructed to keep his prophetic message about Nigeria confidential, now conveyed through symbolism as citizens prepare for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

"He told me that I shouldn't explain anything this message in details. He asked me to seal my lips for some years now. And I know the implication. So, the way He gave me this message with symbolisms, I just want to deliver it like that. But I have a deep insight into the message. But I don't want to be too explicit for security reasons too. I don't want to be too explicit for some reasons too. Because He already told me not to be giving prophecies about Nigeria. For reasons best known to me.

“February 27th, 2026. This is what the Lord said. 'I will rise and fight against those who feed on the sweat of my people in Nigeria'. All those who take side with the oppressors shall be put to shame. Those who spread darkness over the land so that the oppressed will not be able to rise shall be defeated. I will not allow the enemy to oppress the people again. This is the message He gave to me on the 27th of February, 2026.

"Please, Nigerians pray for this country.”

Prophet David’s full YouTube video can be watched below:

The leading candidates for the January 2027 presidential election include President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

They are expected to be key contenders in what is shaping up to be a competitive race.

Read more on the 2027 elections:

Iginla unveils 2027 election prophecy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Prophet Joshua Iginla, founder of the Champions Royal Assembly, Abuja, asserted that a divided opposition will help Tinubu's return to power.

The prominent religious leader warned that unless parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ADC, and the NDC unite, President Tinubu may face little challenge in 2027.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng