Davido was caught off guard when his daughter Hailey called while he was live on stream with fans

The singer's warm exchange with Hailey quickly went viral after the footage was shared online

Fans flooded the comments section with sweet reactions to the father-daughter moment

Davido may be one of Nigeria's biggest music stars, but it turns out even global fame takes a back seat when his daughter comes calling.

A video shared via TheTattleroomNg on Instagram captured the Afrobeats superstar in a candid moment during a livestream, when he realised Hailey had tried to reach him.

Davido's loving bond with daughter Hailey shines in heartwarming video. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Rather than brush it off, Davido jumped on a call with her almost immediately, showering her with affectionate "I love yous" in what fans quickly dubbed the sweetest thing they had seen all week.

Davido's Sweet Phone Call With Hailey

During the livestream, which appeared to be recorded at a social gathering, Davido paused to acknowledge that his daughter had just called him. He quickly connected with her, and the exchange that followed was nothing short of wholesome.

He greeted her warmly, asked what she was doing, and when she pointed out that he was on a live stream, he gently encouraged her to say hello to viewers before promising to ring her back the moment he was off air.

The repeated "I love you, bye" between father and daughter left little doubt about the bond the two share, and viewers were quick to pick up on it.

The video went viral largely because of how natural and unguarded the moment felt. There was no performance to it; just a busy father making time for his little girl mid-stream.

Fans React to the Davido and Hailey's Moment

The clip drew an outpouring of warmth across the comments section, with followers gushing over both Davido and Hailey.

@tolu1358tolu wrote:

"Our sweet beautiful cheerful well raised Ada 😍😍😍😍😍"

@miss_dennis1 commented:

"Daddy twin ❤️❤️"

@christiee_pinkiee said:

"Hailey talking like Ai 😂😍😍"

@kissabulo added:

"@Davido 30BG till I die 👑❤️💯🫂"

Davido's heartfelt words to daughter Hailey in touching video leave fans emotional. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's father congratulates first-class graduates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adedeji Adeleke, Davido's father, congratulated each first-class graduate of the Adeleke University during the school’s convocation ceremony.

A circulating video showed the businessman and philanthropist warmly shaking hands, smiling, and posing for photos with the honorees.

His gesture, described as the highlight of the day, reflected mentorship and pride in the institution he founded.

Source: Legit.ng