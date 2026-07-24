Cardi B sparked reactions online after revealing what she would do if her son got a girl pregnant while still living at home

The rapper made clear that becoming a parent comes with adult responsibilities that extend beyond relying on family support

Cardi B explained that her stance is not about anger but about teaching her son what it truly means to be a man

American rapper Cardi B has set the internet buzzing after sharing a bold parenting stance on what would happen if her son fathered a child while still living under her roof.

In a video that quickly circulated across social media, the mother-of-four made her position crystal clear, stating that any son of hers who gets a girl pregnant would need to pack his bags the very same day.

Cardi B says no "mommy's money" if her son gets a girl pregnant. Credit: Iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi B on raising responsible sons

According to the singer with past relationship dramas, bringing a child into the world is a decision that carries the full weight of adulthood, and she has no intention of shielding her son from that reality.

She said the move would not come from a place of rage but from a firm belief that responsibility must be earned and lived out, not spoken about.

In her own words:

"If my sons ever tell me that they have a girl pregnant, the day that you tell me that you got a girl pregnant, it will be the day that you will have to get the f**k out of my house. And it's not because I'm mean, it's because once you make grown man decisions, you have to be a man."

Why Cardi B stands firm on this Decision

The rapper stressed that continuing to provide financial cushioning or a comfortable home for a son who has made such a life-altering choice would be doing him a disservice.

For Cardi B, learning to stand on one's own feet is not optional once the decision to create a life has been made.

She added:

"It's no mommy's money, it's no daddy's money, it's no mommy's roof. You have to get out of my house, and you have to get a job, and you gotta learn how to be a man."

Cardi B divides opinions after sharing tough love parenting approach. Credit: Iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Reactions trailing Cardi's tough love

The video drew widespread attention online, with many viewers weighing in on whether her approach reflects tough love or goes too far. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@azucubanna wrote:

"That's tough love for real. Actions have consequences, but kicking him out straight away might push him further into trouble. Hope she'd still guide him somehow."

@closedcase227 penned:

"Ha momma should’ve kicked ha out wen started strippin’"

@addorablesusan argued:

"Kicking a kid out puts both the son and the grandchild at a disadvantage."

@KarisTimo said:

"I can't beleieve am agreeing with Cardi B for the first time."

@iamtheinternet0 noted:

"She probably thought she was making sense 😂."

Watch Cardi B's video that sparked the debate below:

Cardi B on why she wants a new man

Legit.ng highlighted facts about Cardi B's candid remarks regarding her dating life during a recent X Space conversation, where she addressed ongoing speculation about her relationship with Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

With a history of tumultuous relationships, Cardi revealed her determination to find companionship and the inevitability of drama that seems to accompany her romantic endeavours.

Source: Legit.ng