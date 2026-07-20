President Bola Tinubu named 26 individuals to leadership roles across 10 federal agencies and commissions, with all appointments taking immediate effect

Former Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose was picked as chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency, one of the most prominent names on the list

Major General Junaid Bindawa was appointed to chair the National Salary and Wages Commission among several other high-profile picks

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced 26 new appointments across 10 federal agencies and commissions in the country.

Former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose was named as chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Ayo Fayose heads the Rural Electrification Agency among 26 new appointees. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said all appointments take immediate effect.

The appointments were disclosed in a statement issued via Onanuga's X handle @aonanuga1956 on Monday, July 20, 2026

Tinubu names key figures across agencies.

Fayose will head the REA board alongside two new members: Alhaji Ahmadu Abubakar and Engineer Ilyasu Ibrahim Makinta, who join as non-executive directors.

The agency's current Director-General, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, and three previously appointed executive directors remain on the board.

Major General Junaid Bindawa was named chairman of the National Salary and Wages Commission, with former Lagos House of Representatives member Olajumoke Okoya-Thomas serving as secretary.

The commission's new commissioners include Dr Ogbole Ene Lilian, representing Benue; Oladele Olatubosun, representing Oyo; and Yakubu Umar Barde, representing Kaduna. Four additional members drawn from Borno, Enugu, Edo, and Kogi states also joined the commission.

Tosin Johnson Adeyanju, who had earlier been named Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund, was reassigned to the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission as Secretary.

Other Tinubu's appointments announced

Dr Abuh Mohammed was named Director-General of the National Population Commission, while Dr Akinola Odeyemi was appointed Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company.

Dr Anthony Inalegwu Godwin will serve as chairman and chief executive of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission.

Engineer Julius Oloro, a former council chairman, was appointed chief executive of the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation in Kwara State. He replaces Dr A.R. Kamal, who died in January.

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission also got a new board, with Dr Abdullahi Maikano Saidu as chairman. Its members include Mohammed Asmau, Mohammed Aliyu Makama, Dr Suleiman Gidado, Louis O. Ndukwe, Amaechi Ugwele, and Olaniyi Idowu Onikola.

Shuni Muhammad Dahiru was named executive secretary of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education, stepping into the role left by Professor Shu'aibu Shehu Aliyu, who was moved to the Petroleum Trust Development Fund in April.

At the Federal Housing Authority, Gisaor Vincent Iorja was appointed executive director of finance.

Iorja, an economist, legal scholar, and academic, currently serves as secretary of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission. He replaces Mathias Byuan, who resigned to contest the Benue governorship election.

Tinubu makes 3 fresh appointments

Recall that Tinubu approved the appointment of Moshood Akinwande as President of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria.

Two Oyo State representatives, Olusoji Adeoye and Olaribigbe Shiyanbola, were also named as council members.

The new council is scheduled to be inaugurated on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at the SGF's Hall in Abuja.

Tinubu approves 2 major appointments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu appointed Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin as NIPC board chairperson and Muhammad Hadi Mutallab as NEPZA board chairperson.

The new chairpersons are expected to advance Nigeria's investment promotion, industrialisation, and non-oil export agenda under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Jumoke Oduwole-led Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment commented on the fresh appointments.

Source: Legit.ng