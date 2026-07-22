APC's Ganduje publicly dismissed the chances of the Peter Obi-Kwankwaso joint NDC ticket winning support in Kano ahead of 2027

Ganduje questioned Obi's governorship record in Anambra, arguing it did not show the experience needed to lead Nigeria

The former APC national chairman also took aim at Kwankwaso's political record in Kano, saying he left behind no legacy strong enough to sway voters

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje has declared that the joint presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has no chance of victory in Kano State during the 2027 general election.

Ganduje made the remarks while addressing journalists on Tuesday, July 21, saying the NDC pairing lacked both the political muscle and governance credentials to win over voters in the state.

Abdullahi Ganduje talked down Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso's NDC presidential ticket for 2027 Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Ganduje said:

"I don't think Peter Obi and Kwankwaso's ticket will succeed in Kano. It will not succeed. In fact, it is dead on arrival."

Obi and Kwankwaso were both presidential hopefuls under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) before defecting to the NDC, where they joined forces on a single ticket ahead of the 2027 polls.

Ganduje's case against Obi, Kwankwaso

Daily Trust reported that Ganduje argued that Obi's tenure as governor of Anambra State did not reflect the breadth of experience required to govern Nigeria at the federal level.

He did not elaborate on specific policy failings but maintained that the record fell short of what voters should expect from a presidential candidate.

Kwankwaso's legacy in question

On Kwankwaso, Ganduje pointed to his failure to win consecutive terms as governor of Kano as evidence of a limited political footprint in the state. He said Kwankwaso had not left behind the kind of legacy that would persuade Kano voters he was fit to serve as Nigeria's vice-president.

Ganduje, who himself served as governor of Kano State before becoming APC national chairman, has long been a rival of Kwankwaso in the state's political landscape.

His remarks drew attention not only for their directness but also because of the history between the two men. Ganduje and Kwankwaso are former political allies who later became fierce rivals in Kano state politics, with each leading opposing camps that have clashed repeatedly over governorship and federal elections in the state. Their fallout produced one of the most bitter political rivalries in northern Nigeria.

Abdullahi Ganduje speaks on Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso presidential ticket Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Ganduje criticises NDC plan to negotiate with bandits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abdullahi Ganduje, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has pushed back against a proposal by the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and 2027 vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, for Nigeria to open negotiations with bandits terrorising communities in the north-west.

Kwankwaso had recently suggested that engaging armed groups through structured dialogue, involving the NDC, could offer a path toward reducing the violence that has claimed hundreds of lives and displaced thousands of residents across states like Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto.

Source: Legit.ng