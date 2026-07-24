Oshiomhole publicly accused Senate President Akpabio of breaking a peace agreement the two senators had reached

The spat centred on a comment Akpabio made about massaging women's legs, which Oshiomhole said violated their truce

Akpabio responded by offering an apology to Oshiomhole on the floor of the Senate, adding that he will not behave like America and Iran

Senator Adams Oshiomhole of Edo North has taken a playful but pointed swipe at Senate President Godswill Akpabio on the floor of the Senate, accusing him of breaking a peace deal the two men had privately agreed on.

Oshiomhole told the chamber that he and Akpabio had reached a mutual agreement to end all hostilities between them, only for the Senate President to reopen old wounds with a comment about "massaging women's legs."

Adams Oshiomhole accuses Akpabio of breaking a truce Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Oshiomhole said:

"I want to report to this house that the Senate President and I, we signed a truce of no more hostilities, and the Senate President breached the truce by reverting to a previous matter... The truce stands. You should not violate. I will not violate."

The remark drew attention across the chamber, with the "massaging women's legs" comment appearing to reference an earlier exchange or joke that had put Oshiomhole on the back foot.

Akpabio apologises on the floor

Akpabio did not dismiss the complaint. Responding directly, the Senate President offered a public apology to his colleague, though he was careful in his wording.

"Let me first of all apologise to Oshiomhole if whatever I said could in any way injure him or make him feel offended," Akpabio said.

The exchange, while lighthearted in tone, underscores the sometimes strained relations between the two senior figures in the tenth Senate. Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State and ex-national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has in recent months been increasingly vocal in his criticisms of how the Senate is being run under Akpabio's leadership.

Nigerians react to Akpabio and Oshiomhole's saga

The video of the session has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Gabriel Unwaba criticised the Senate leadership:

"The leadership of the senate does not appear serious in any way. Imagine senators bantering about Oshiomhole massaging women's legs, yet failing to oversee budget implementation for the past three years, while still approving indiscriminate government borrowing."

Nigerians react to drama between Adams Oshiomhole and Senate President Godswill Akpabio Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Facebook

Kehinde Ogunbiyi mocked the Senate:

"A home of brainstorm and oversight has suddenly become an habitat of comics. What a season to remember in Nigeria."

Elvis criticised the Red Chamber:

"Despite all that has been going on in this country, see wetin this ones dey talk about.God when."

Alex knocked the Senate:

"Other nations Senate dey discuss matters of national interest, Nigeria my country is discussing personal interests. Smh."

You can see the video of the moment on X here:

Akpabio apologises to Adams Oshiomhole

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio publicly apologised to Senator Adams Oshiomhole during Thursday's plenary session.

The apology centred on Akpabio's earlier description of Oshiomhole's 'dead or alive' comment about former NNPCL chief Mele Kyari.

The original remark came during a Senate probe into about ₦210 trillion in unreconciled entries in NNPCL's audited accounts.

Source: Legit.ng