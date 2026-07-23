Arsenal confirmed a significant injury update on French defender William Saliba ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season

The Gunners revealed its decision on whether Saliba will require surgery as part of his recovery

Saliba's fitness status raises concerns over Arsenal's defensive preparations before competitive action resumes

Arsenal have provided a fresh injury update on defender William Saliba ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season after the Frenchman suffered a setback during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The France international sustained the injury during Les Bleus' 2026 World Cup semifinal clash against Spain, forcing him to miss the remainder of the tournament, including France's third-place playoff against England.

The Gunners have now confirmed their decision on whether Saliba will require surgery as part of his recovery.

William Saliba sustains an injury during the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match between France and Spain at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by: Zhizhao Wu.

Source: Getty Images

Saliba's absence a growing concern

William Saliba has established himself as one of Arsenal's most influential players, forming a formidable centre-back partnership that has underpinned the club's recent title challenges.

The 25-year-old has also become a key figure for the French national team, making his injury a significant setback for both club and country.

With the new Premier League campaign approaching, Saliba's continued absence has raised concerns over Arsenal's defensive preparations, although the club has yet to provide a definite timetable for his return.

According to BBC, Arsenal have decided Saliba will not undergo surgery, with the defender instead continuing a rehabilitation programme under the club's medical staff.

Arsenal face defensive challenge

Saliba's injury leaves Mikel Arteta with an early selection dilemma as Arsenal prepare for another demanding campaign that includes both domestic and European competitions.

The club will be keen to avoid rushing the defender back into action, prioritising a full recovery before he returns to first-team football.

Arsenal are expected to issue further updates on Saliba's rehabilitation as he works towards regaining full fitness ahead of the new season, per UK Metro.

Saka meets Saliba's grandmother

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bukayo Saka assisted Kai Havertz's first-half goal to help Arsenal beat relegated Burnley and open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Saka's show of respect to Saliba's grandmother shows the connection he shared with his own grandmother who hails from and resides in Oro, Kwara State, in the North Central region of Nigeria, and has deep ties to the Yoruba ancestry and culture.

Source: Legit.ng