Abdulmumin Jibrin claimed the divided opposition poses no challenge to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election

Jibrin asserted that Tinubu's political strategy guarantees his re-election, even against a united opposition

Jibrin, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is a former ally of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - Abdulmumin Jibrin, the member representing Kiru/Bebeji constituency in the House of Representatives, has said the 2027 presidential election will pose no real challenge to President Bola Tinubu.

Jibrin said the opposition has weakened itself by splitting into different parties instead of forming a united front against the president.

Jibrin says the opposition division, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, weakens their 2027 chances, insisting Tinubu faces no serious challenge. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Jibrin: Tinubu faces no challenge

In an interview on Wednesday, June 3, on Prime Time, an Arise Television programme monitored by Legit.ng, Jibrin, a former ally of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, said the 2027 race would not be as difficult for Tinubu as many Nigerians expect.

According to him, President Tinubu is so formidable that even if the opposition had united, he “will defeat them.”

He said:

“You cannot defeat the president in an election where you have a divided opposition.

"I always tell some of them that you just need to go and learn, or you need to tap from the strategy of Tinubu. He made sure that he brought the entire opposition into one bank, tie them together. The president in 2015. And that was how they were able to bring out the unity government. But the opposition, they're all divided. They've split it out."

Asked how much of a threat the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDC) vice presidential candidate poses to President Tinubu’s re-election prospects, particularly in the former senator’s home state of Kano, Jibrin replied:

"I will say on a general note, on a general scale, and with the reality on the ground, and all the political dynamics that we can see, no matter how you analyse it, whether with one presidential candidate in the north emerging, whether with another candidate from imagine what, however you look at it, the opposition lost it already. But I used to say something, even if they come together, the president will defeat them. Not to talk about when they've split."

Abdulmumin Jibrin says President Bola Tinubu is certain to win the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Abdulmumin Jibrin

Source: Facebook

The House of Representatives member declared:

"The president will win his election."

Jibrin’s interview can be watched below via the X post:

Read more on the 2027 election:

Fayose predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose said ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi’s division will work in favour of President Tinubu’s re-election.

Fayose said the separation of Atiku and Obi, contesting on the ADC and NDC platforms, will pave the way for Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 presidential election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain explained that the opposition has weakened its chances of defeating Tinubu by failing to unite under one political party.

Source: Legit.ng