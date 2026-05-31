Political analyst Donald Okwuosa warned Presidnet Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election may be jeopardised by APC lawmakers' defection

Okwuosa said the defections could impact the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyalty and voter influence in the upcoming elections

He urged President Tinubu to act swiftly to regain public support amid rising dissatisfaction in the Southwest region

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election will be greatly affected by the defection of some All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers to other parties.

Legit.ng reports that some federal lawmakers and other aspirants dumped the APC after losing at the primary election.

Okwuosa said the defected lawmakers will move with their followers and core loyalists to their new political parties.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend.

According to Okwuosa, politics is all about common interests, and President Tinubu alone didn't put himself in power.

The political analyst said members of the ruling party worked hard to get him into office during the 2023 general elections.

“Politics is all about common interests, influence, synergy, and control. A tree cannot make a forest. Every party member, especially officers and candidates are potential influencer.

“Those lawmakers and others have followers and core loyalists; once they defect, they go with their followers and loyalists. To be honest, Tinubu alone didn't put himself in power; party members worked hard to push him up there.”

He warned that some aggrieved ones who remain in the party may work against their party's candidates in the 2027 election.

Okwuosa said President Tinubu needs to act fast to restore hope to Nigerians and get his re-election bid alive.

“Tinubu needs massive votes from the north to make up for his loss down south. The South is 60% Obidient. With the current killings in Oyo and Kwara, the Southwest is losing faith in Tinubu. He needs to act fast to restore hope.”

Ex-deputy Senate President dumps APC, joins NDC

Recall that Ovie Omo-Agege, the former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, dumped the APC after losing at the party's senatorial primary in Delta and has joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former senator will be contesting the Delta Central senatorial ticket under the NDC on Friday, May 29.

His defection is due to losing the APC senatorial ticket to Senator Ede Dafinone, who had the backing of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Former Delta speaker dumps APC ahead of 2027

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Delta State House of Assembly's former speaker, Victor Ochei, announced his resignation from the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

He disclosed this in a letter sent to the Ward 4 chairman of the APC in Onicha Olona, Aniocha LGA area of the state on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Many of the former speaker's supporters have welcomed the resignation of the lawmaker from the APC while reacting to the development.

Source: Legit.ng