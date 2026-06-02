Anambra State Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo urged City Boy Movement to mobilise for Tinubu’s 2027 election campaign

Soludo emphasised the importance of women's and youth's participation in politics for societal advancement

He calls for strategic political calculations among the Igbo to avoid wasted votes in future elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has called the City Boy Movement to intensify mobilisation efforts for President Bola Tinubu’s election in the 2027 election.

Soludo advised members of the City movement to view politics as a platform for advancing societal development and maximising benefits for the people.

Legit.ng reports that Soludo’s daughter, Adaora Soludo, serves as the Anambra State Women Coordinator of the City Boy Movement.

The governor noted that his administration has deliberately created opportunities for greater involvement of women and youths in governance.

As reported by Vangurad, he stated this while speaking during an interaction with women coordinators of the movement at the Light House, Awka, the state capital.

Soludo said women and youths should actively participate in shaping the country’s political future.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governor urged the Igbo people to be more strategic in their political calculations.

He commended the activities of the women’s wing of the organisation and praised its members for their commitment and participation.

Soludo called on the Igbos to avoid what he described as wasting their votes in future elections.

“In politics, people do not get what they deserve; they get what they bargain for. In a democracy, the principal currency for that bargain is the vote.”

He called on members of the movement to mobilise resources, organise effectively, and develop sound political strategies, assuring them of his full support.

“You have a significant role to play, and I will support your initiatives to the best of my ability.”

APGA reacts to claims of Tinubu endorsement “deception”

Recall that APGA reaffirmed support for President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid amid claims of endorsement controversy and backlash.

Critics have alleged political deception over Governor Soludo’s backing of Tinubu, causing accusations and counterclaims.

APGA has responded sharply to opposition figures, insisting its alliance with APC is ideological and deliberate.

Read more stories on Tinubu's re-election:

Babachir predicts 2027 winner in trending video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Babachir Lawal predicted President Tinubu's landslide victory in the 2027 elections.

Lawal condemned Atiku Abubakar's primary victory in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as heavily rigged in his favour.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) claimed President Tinubu is the "master rigger" in Nigerian politics.

Source: Legit.ng