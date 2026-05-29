Paul Ibe, the media adviser to Atiku Abubakar, has challenged claims of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's heroism in Nigeria's economic reforms

The camp of the former vice president criticised the presidency's narrative on President Tinubu's governance

The opposition warned about worrisome insecurity and alleged deepening poverty under Tinubu’s leadership

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Paul Ibe, media adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, May 29, strongly challenged the presidency over its claim that President Bola Tinubu “took the bullet” for Nigeria’s survival.

In an article defending the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said his principal “took the bullets” necessary to save Nigeria from fiscal collapse.

Atiku Abubakar’s camp criticises the presidency over claims that President Bola Tinubu “took the bullet” for Nigeria’s survival. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

In the opinion piece titled 'Bola Tinubu: the man who took the bullet for Nigeria to survive', Onanuga argued that opposition politicians had intensified misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections despite what he described as the administration’s achievements over the past three years.

Atiku camp slams Tinubu

However, reacting via X (formerly Twitter), Atiku’s camp fired back at the presidency’s remarks.

“Dear @aonanuga1956, I beg to disagree. President @officialABAT did not take the bullet for "Nigeria to survive", whatever that means."

Ibe described President Tinubu as incompetent and clueless.

He stated:

“It is clear even to the blind that Tinubu actually pulled the trigger that is killing Nigeria and its people. His legendary incompetence and cluelessness of the last three years has enthroned a season of pervasive insecurity, hunger and multidimensional poverty, deepened our faultlines and put hopelessness in overdrive."

The opposition figure concluded in a post shared on X:

“The countdown to the retirement of Tinubu to Iragbiji his hometown or Lagos his adopted home has begun.”

Atiku wins ADC presidential ticket

Recently, Atiku won the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after defeating former minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi and businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen in the party’s primary election ahead of the 2027 elections.

The returning officer, Tunde Ogbeha, declared Atiku the winner after the final collation of the results from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Atiku emerged after polling a total of 1,846,370 to defeat Amaechi, who came second with 504,117 votes, and Hayatu-Deen, who secured 177,120 votes.

With Tinubu having emerged as the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku is set to face off against the incumbent Nigerian leader in the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar emerges as the ADC presidential candidate for the 2027 election after defeating Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen in the party’s primary. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Read more on Atiku Abubakar:

Atiku not yet retired

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Atiku accused "anti-democratic elements" of attempting to create confusion and dampen the momentum of the ADC.

According to a statement by Atiku's media office, obtained by Legit.ng, the former Vice President said insinuations that he has quit active politics are fake news.

Source: Legit.ng