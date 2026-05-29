A University of Ibadan graduate celebrated becoming the first person to complete a pioneering master's programme in a course

Omotoso Peter shared challenges he faced while navigating the academic programme without guidance from predecessors

Graduate revealed balancing demanding courses tested his resilience, discipline, and commitment throughout studies

A Nigerian man, Omotoso Peter, has celebrated a historic academic achievement after becoming the first graduate of the M.Sc.Ed Physics programme at the University of Ibadan (UI).

The young scholar shared the milestone in a LinkedIn post, reflecting on the challenges and lessons that came with pioneering the programme.

A Nigerian man celebrates being the first to earn a master's degree in a programme. Photo credit: Omotoso Peter/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Man becomes first to graduate in programme

According to him, being the first graduate of the course came with a mixture of excitement and responsibility, as he had no senior colleagues or previous graduates to guide him through the academic journey.

Omotoso explained that the one of his biggest challenges was navigating the programme without a roadmap.

"One major challenge was navigating the journey without a prototype or senior to guide me. I had to figure out many things firsthand, which strengthened my resilience, adaptability, and determination to succeed," he wrote.

The graduate also revealed that balancing advanced Physics courses alongside Educational classes required discipline, consistency, and commitment.

According to him, managing the two disciplines simultaneously tested his ability to stay focused while meeting the academic demands of both fields.

His second challenges be shared on his LinkedIn post read:

"Another challenge was balancing rigorous Physics courses alongside Educational classes. Managing both disciplines simultaneously demanded consistency, discipline, and a deep commitment to learning."

Reactions as UI master's graduate celebrates degree

Legit.ng compiled reactions from the LinkedIn post. Some of the comments are below.

Esther Omotoso said:

"Weldone, Trailblazer!🎉

You’re truly a great inspiration to many.

Your passion for Physics and Mathematics has always been very lucid.

Cheers to greater heights,💎"

Abimifoluwa (Bimi) O said:

"Congratulations. 👏🏾

Your future students are already lucky!"

Christianah Taye Kehinde said:

"Well done Omotoso Peter O. Your quest for excellence is palpable!"

Man recounts experience trying to enter UI

Legit.ng has earlier reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience when he travelled for his post-UTME at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng