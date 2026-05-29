Breaking: PDP Accuses Wike of Plot to Halt Jonathan’s Ratification Ceremony
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused the FCT minister, Nyeosm Wike, of threatening the event venue for Jonathan's ratification ceremony
- PDP confirmed event scheduled for May 30, 2026, despite Wike's threats
- Legal actions initiated to remind the venue of compliance with security protocols
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, of threatening to shut down former President Goodluck Jonathan’s ratification ceremony venue in Abuja.
The PDP said Wike threatened to shut down the premises of A Class Event Centre in Abuja if the venue hosts Jonathan’s event.
The National Publicity Secretary of the Interim National Working Committee, Comrade Ini Ememobong, made this known in a statement issued via the committee's X handle @OfficialPDPNig on Friday, May 29, 2026.
Ememobong said the PDP will resist every attempt to intimidate the opposition party.
“We state here, and for the record, that we had furnished consideration in full to consummate the earlier offer and acceptance.
“Furthermore, we had duly notified all relevant security agencies about the event. We have directed our lawyers to write, reminding A Class Event Centre of these facts.
“Having satisfied these requirements, we reiterate that the special convention to ratify the presidential candidature of President Goodluck Jonathan will hold as scheduled on Saturday, 30th May, 2026, at A Class Event Centre, Wuse 2, Abuja, by 10 a.m.”
Nigerians react to Jonathan's ratification
@Oyibocha12
Wike should not be allowed near the President's office; our democracy will crumble under him.
@blacklawyerr
Well done. Anyone who acts in furtherance of any illegality or aids illegal convention should get ready to face the law. The law must be enforced.
@haby47
Is this how you want to parade a former PDP National Leader, abeg no embarass we lover of PDP, now is not a good time.
@Jifykool10
GEJ is about to be dragged into the mud. Let's keep watching
@AdeChukwudile
PDP/GEJ all the way. Even if it's to hold the special convention ratification under the sun and in the open, we would and nothing would stop it.
@Jfadconsult
Lol... you can't deceive us, even if Amoda and Wike work behind the scenes to field Ebele Jonathan, Nigeria will still be OK.
@VoiceOfMasses10
Wike's PDP vs Seyi's PDP. Na family matter. Them go resolve am. I beg Jonathan not to be used as a tool for public disturbance.
Jonathan to Battle Tinubu, Obi, Atiku in 2027
Recall that PDP moved to ratify Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.
A special national convention was scheduled for May 30, 2026, in Abuja to confirm Jonathan's nomination.
Political analysts predicted a competitive race as major figures prepared for the 2027 electoral contests.
Lamido advises Jonathan against contesting 2027 elections
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Sule Lamido advised Jonathan against entering the 2027 presidential race amidst political turmoil.
Lamido criticised calls for Jonathan to run as desperate and lacking substantive reasoning.
Former Jigawa state governor urged Jonathan to preserve his dignity as a respected global leader.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.