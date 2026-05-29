The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused the FCT minister, Nyeosm Wike, of threatening the event venue for Jonathan's ratification ceremony

PDP confirmed event scheduled for May 30, 2026, despite Wike's threats

Legal actions initiated to remind the venue of compliance with security protocols

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, of threatening to shut down former President Goodluck Jonathan’s ratification ceremony venue in Abuja.

The PDP said Wike threatened to shut down the premises of A Class Event Centre in Abuja if the venue hosts Jonathan’s event.

PDP accuses Wike of ontimidation Over Jonathan's convention. PPhoto credit: Nyesom Wike/Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

The National Publicity Secretary of the Interim National Working Committee, Comrade Ini Ememobong, made this known in a statement issued via the committee's X handle @OfficialPDPNig on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Ememobong said the PDP will resist every attempt to intimidate the opposition party.

“We state here, and for the record, that we had furnished consideration in full to consummate the earlier offer and acceptance.

“Furthermore, we had duly notified all relevant security agencies about the event. We have directed our lawyers to write, reminding A Class Event Centre of these facts.

“Having satisfied these requirements, we reiterate that the special convention to ratify the presidential candidature of President Goodluck Jonathan will hold as scheduled on Saturday, 30th May, 2026, at A Class Event Centre, Wuse 2, Abuja, by 10 a.m.”

Nigerians react to Jonathan's ratification

@Oyibocha12

Wike should not be allowed near the President's office; our democracy will crumble under him.

@blacklawyerr

Well done. Anyone who acts in furtherance of any illegality or aids illegal convention should get ready to face the law. The law must be enforced.

@haby47

Is this how you want to parade a former PDP National Leader, abeg no embarass we lover of PDP, now is not a good time.

@Jifykool10

GEJ is about to be dragged into the mud. Let's keep watching

@AdeChukwudile

PDP/GEJ all the way. Even if it's to hold the special convention ratification under the sun and in the open, we would and nothing would stop it.

@Jfadconsult

Lol... you can't deceive us, even if Amoda and Wike work behind the scenes to field Ebele Jonathan, Nigeria will still be OK.

@VoiceOfMasses10

Wike's PDP vs Seyi's PDP. Na family matter. Them go resolve am. I beg Jonathan not to be used as a tool for public disturbance.

Jonathan to Battle Tinubu, Obi, Atiku in 2027

Recall that PDP moved to ratify Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

A special national convention was scheduled for May 30, 2026, in Abuja to confirm Jonathan's nomination.

Political analysts predicted a competitive race as major figures prepared for the 2027 electoral contests.

Lamido advises Jonathan against contesting 2027 elections

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Sule Lamido advised Jonathan against entering the 2027 presidential race amidst political turmoil.

Lamido criticised calls for Jonathan to run as desperate and lacking substantive reasoning.

Former Jigawa state governor urged Jonathan to preserve his dignity as a respected global leader.

Source: Legit.ng