Stanley Osifo may have lost to Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the APC presidential primary, but his bold challenge has sparked curiosity about his background

The Edo-born businessman and politician secured 16,505 votes against Tinubu’s 10,999,162, showing determination despite the odds

His journey, from past affiliations with PDP to his “Metamorphosis 2027” agenda, reveals a figure committed to shaping Nigeria’s political future

Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the APC presidential primary ahead of the 2027 election with a commanding 10,999,162 votes. His only opponent, Stanley Osifo, secured 16,505 votes.

While Tinubu’s victory was widely expected, Osifo’s decision to contest has drawn attention to his background and ambitions. Here are ten things to know about him, explained in detail.

Stanley Osifo: 10 things to know about Tinubu’s opponent in APC presidential primary

Source: Twitter

1. Edo Origin

According to Tribune, Stanley Osifo comes from Oluku Ward in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State. His roots in Edo have shaped his political identity and given him a strong regional base.

This Edo connection is significant because it highlights his cultural and political ties to one of Nigeria’s key states. It also explains why his candidacy attracted interest despite the dominance of Tinubu.

2. Academic Background

Osifo studied Christian Religious Studies at Lagos State University, where he earned both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. His academic journey reflects a commitment to education and intellectual growth.

This background also suggests that his worldview is influenced by religious and ethical perspectives, which may have shaped his political agenda and leadership style.

3. Business Ventures

Beyond politics, Osifo is known as a businessman and international trader. He has invested in private-sector ventures, which have given him experience in commerce and enterprise.

His business profile adds another dimension to his political career, positioning him as someone who understands economic realities and the challenges faced by entrepreneurs.

4. Past PDP Bid

Osifo previously sought the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 election. This shows that his ambition for national leadership is not new.

Although he did not succeed in the PDP, his persistence demonstrates resilience and a long-term commitment to participating in Nigeria’s political landscape.

5. APC Nomination Forms

Ahead of the 2027 primary, Osifo purchased the APC’s ₦100 million presidential nomination and expression of interest forms. This was a bold move that signalled his seriousness.

The purchase also highlighted his willingness to invest heavily in his political career, even when facing a formidable opponent like Tinubu.

6. Metamorphosis 2027 Agenda

His campaign was branded “Metamorphosis 2027.” It focused on economic growth, security, healthcare, and poverty eradication, reflecting his vision for Nigeria’s future.

This agenda showed that he wanted to present himself as a reformist candidate, offering fresh ideas despite being up against an established political figure.

7. Primary Results

In the APC primary, Osifo polled 16,505 votes against Tinubu’s overwhelming 10,999,162. The result underscored Tinubu’s dominance and the scale of Osifo’s challenge.

While the numbers were heavily tilted, Osifo’s participation ensured that the primary was contested, giving party members a choice rather than a coronation.

8. Zero Votes in States

Reports indicated that Osifo recorded zero votes in states such as Delta, Kogi, Ebonyi, Jigawa, and the FCT. This highlighted the limitations of his campaign reach.

Such results suggest that his support base was narrow and that he struggled to build nationwide appeal, a critical factor in Nigerian politics.

9. Party Affiliations

Before joining APC, Osifo reportedly had affiliations with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the PDP. His political journey has therefore spanned multiple parties.

This history reflects the fluid nature of Nigerian politics, where politicians often move between parties in search of platforms that align with their ambitions.

10. Concession and Loyalty

After conceding defeat, Osifo met with Tinubu and pledged loyalty to the APC ahead of the 2027 election. This move reinforced party unity and showed his respect for the process.

By pledging loyalty, Osifo positioned himself as a team player within the APC, potentially keeping the door open for future political opportunities.

Stanley Osifo’s challenge may have been unsuccessful, but it has placed him firmly in the spotlight. His story reflects ambition, resilience, and the complexities of Nigerian politics.

Tinubu's major challenger Stanley Osifo speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Stanley Osifo, the presidential aspirant and sole contender with President Bola Tinubu in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election, has said he will never do anything that will jeopardise the party.

In a short video trending on social media, the Edo businessman expressed his readiness to accept the outcome of the primary elections, where President Tinubu has already been declared the winner in several states, including Rivers and Delta.

Source: Legit.ng