Breaking: Atiku Unveils Economic, Security Blueprint at ADC Presidential Screening
- Atiku Abubakar unveiled an economic blueprint focused on job creation and private sector growth
- Plan aims to combat Nigeria's economic stagnation and enhance security for vulnerable citizens
- ADC presidential aspirant emphasizes restoring Nigeria as a prime destination for investment
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar unveiled his economic rescue blueprint and comprehensive security action plan at the Presidential Screening Panel of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
Legit.ng reports that Atiku was screened by the coalition that adopted ADC for the 2027 presidential election
The move, which was celebrated by the former vice president's camp, has started generating reactions from Nigerians.
Atiku said the screening was an opportunity to present a practical pathway for rescuing Nigeria from the grip of economic stagnation, mass unemployment, and insecurity that has left innocent citizens vulnerable to massacres, kidnappings, and terror attacks.
The ADC 2027 presidential aspirant said his economic blueprint is anchored on job creation, private sector expansion, and fiscal discipline.
He added that it contains stable macroeconomic management and a renewed commitment to restoring Nigeria as a destination for serious investment and sustainable growth.
He stated that Nigeria cannot continue on the current trajectory, where families struggle daily under crushing hardship, business collapse.
Atiku said investors' confidence have continues to erode under policy uncertainty absence of coherent economic leadership.
Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng after the exercise on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
According to Atiku, his security plan will prioritise intelligence-led operations, stronger inter-agency coordination, and decentralised security architecture.
The 2023 PDP presidential candidate said he will express the political will to confront criminality without hesitation.
Atiku expressed grave concern over insecurity, the relentless bloodshed, kidnapping, bandit attacks, and other issues across the country.
“At this defining moment in our national life, Nigeria does not need experiments. It needs tested leadership, clarity of vision, and the courage to make difficult but necessary decisions in the national interest.”
Atiku's camp denies ill health rumour
Recall that Atiku's camp dismissed claims of his illness as unfounded and defamatory.
The former vice president is actively preparing for the ADC's primary elections ahead of 2027.
Addressing the rumours, Atiku's team urged Nigerians to ignore "sensationalist" reports from Sahara Reporters.
Read more stories on Atiku Abubakar:
- Atiku Slams Tinubu’s $1.25 Billion Loan Plan, Calls It Economic Vandalism
- Xenophobic Attacks: Atiku Blows Hot Over Tinubu’s Response to South Africa Crisis
- Atiku Camp Holds US Talks on Nigeria Elections, Security Ahead of 2027 Elections
- Atiku Officially Enters 2027 Presidential Race with Key ADC Move
- ADC Sells First Presidential Form to Atiku’s Major Opponent
ADC aspirant vows not to step down for Atiku
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mohammed Hayatu-Deen vowed to remain in the ADC presidential race despite competition from notable contenders.
Aspirant emphasises Nigeria's economic crises as motivation for candidacy and leadership reforms.
Focus on competency over zoning, with plans for tackling unemployment and insecurity if elected.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.