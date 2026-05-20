Atiku Abubakar unveiled an economic blueprint focused on job creation and private sector growth

Plan aims to combat Nigeria's economic stagnation and enhance security for vulnerable citizens

ADC presidential aspirant emphasizes restoring Nigeria as a prime destination for investment

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar unveiled his economic rescue blueprint and comprehensive security action plan at the Presidential Screening Panel of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Legit.ng reports that Atiku was screened by the coalition that adopted ADC for the 2027 presidential election

Atiku pitches bold economic recovery and security plan at ADC screening. Photo credit: Atiku's Senior Special Assistant, Phrank Shaibu

Source: UGC

The move, which was celebrated by the former vice president's camp, has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Atiku said the screening was an opportunity to present a practical pathway for rescuing Nigeria from the grip of economic stagnation, mass unemployment, and insecurity that has left innocent citizens vulnerable to massacres, kidnappings, and terror attacks.

The ADC 2027 presidential aspirant said his economic blueprint is anchored on job creation, private sector expansion, and fiscal discipline.

He added that it contains stable macroeconomic management and a renewed commitment to restoring Nigeria as a destination for serious investment and sustainable growth.

He stated that Nigeria cannot continue on the current trajectory, where families struggle daily under crushing hardship, business collapse.

Atiku said investors' confidence have continues to erode under policy uncertainty absence of coherent economic leadership.

Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng after the exercise on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

According to Atiku, his security plan will prioritise intelligence-led operations, stronger inter-agency coordination, and decentralised security architecture.

The 2023 PDP presidential candidate said he will express the political will to confront criminality without hesitation.

Atiku expressed grave concern over insecurity, the relentless bloodshed, kidnapping, bandit attacks, and other issues across the country.

“At this defining moment in our national life, Nigeria does not need experiments. It needs tested leadership, clarity of vision, and the courage to make difficult but necessary decisions in the national interest.”

Atiku storms ADC screening with economic rescue plan and bold security agenda. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku's camp denies ill health rumour

Recall that Atiku's camp dismissed claims of his illness as unfounded and defamatory.

The former vice president is actively preparing for the ADC's primary elections ahead of 2027.

Addressing the rumours, Atiku's team urged Nigerians to ignore "sensationalist" reports from Sahara Reporters.

Read more stories on Atiku Abubakar:

ADC aspirant vows not to step down for Atiku

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mohammed Hayatu-Deen vowed to remain in the ADC presidential race despite competition from notable contenders.

Aspirant emphasises Nigeria's economic crises as motivation for candidacy and leadership reforms.

Focus on competency over zoning, with plans for tackling unemployment and insecurity if elected.

Source: Legit.ng