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PDP Governorship Primaries: List of Winners Across State Emerges
Politics

PDP Governorship Primaries: List of Winners Across State Emerges

by  Basit Jamiu
4 min read
  • The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a major step towards the 2027 general elections by concluding its governorship primaries across several states
  • From Ogun to Katsina, Jigawa, Lagos and beyond, key figures emerged as flagbearers through both consensus and competitive voting
  • The outcomes set the stage for fierce contests against incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, with unity and inclusion highlighted as central themes in PDP’s campaign strategy

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The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday conducted governorship primaries across several states, producing flagbearers who will contest in the 2027 general elections.

The exercise, held in line with the Electoral Act, saw both consensus adoptions and competitive voting, with notable figures emerging as candidates.

Adebutu emerges as PDP candidate in Ogun State.
PDP primaries produce governorship candidates across Nigeria. Photo credit: officialPDP/x
Source: Twitter

Ogun State: Oladipupo Adebutu emerges PDP candidate

Former federal lawmaker Oladipupo Adebutu was affirmed as the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State through a voice vote by delegates from 20 local government areas and 236 wards. The event in Abeokuta was overseen by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

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Adebutu, who contested in 2023, pledged to rally support to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Solomon Adeola (Yayi), in 2027. He said:

“Though I was denied governorship in 2023 through what I called manipulation, I have the assurance that the people’s vote will be allowed to count in 2027.”

Party leaders, including former Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose, described Adebutu as a leader capable of taking the state to greater heights.

Katsina State: Yakubu Lado wins with 77,013 votes

Senator Yakubu Lado secured 77,013 votes in a peaceful primary, defeating other aspirants to become the PDP candidate in Katsina State.

Announcing the result, committee chairman Nuradeen Sani said:

“The total number of 78,085 was accredited, while a total of 77,013 votes were cast in favour of Senator Yakubu Lado… Lado, having scored the majority of votes cast, is hereby declared the winner.”

Lado will face incumbent APC governor Dikko Radda in the February 2027 election.

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Jigawa State: Mustapha Sule Lamido affirmed unopposed

In Jigawa, Mustapha Sule Lamido, son of former governor Sule Lamido, was affirmed unopposed as the PDP candidate. Addressing supporters, he said:

“We are here to rebuild Jigawa into a state that works for all, where leadership is accountable, resources are managed responsibly, and opportunities are accessible to every citizen.”

Lamido will contest against Governor Umar Namadi in the February 6, 2027 election.

Lagos State: Adedeji Doherty adopted as consensus candidate

Former PDP chairman Adedeji Doherty was unanimously endorsed as the Lagos governorship candidate. The adoption followed a consensus decision by delegates across the state.

Doherty promised inclusive governance, pledging to build “a prosperous Lagos that works for all residents.” He will face APC’s Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and other opposition candidates.

Adamawa and Oyo States: New fagbearers announced

• In Adamawa, Maurice Vunobolki emerged as the PDP candidate.

• In Oyo, former deputy governor Hazeem Gbolarumi won with 3,615 votes, defeating Beulah Adeoye, who polled 22.

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Benue State

Former Attorney General of the Federation, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), unveiled Dr Oyije Ogbenjuwa, aged 38, as his running mate. He pledged to prioritise security and youth inclusion, stressing the need for unity within the party.

In Gombe, aspirants rejected attempts to include former APC aspirant Prof Isa Pantami in the PDP primaries. They argued that his participation would be unlawful, warning against actions that could trigger legal disputes.

PDP’s strategy ahead of 2027

The primaries highlight PDP’s mix of consensus-building and competitive elections across states. Key themes include:

• Unity and Inclusion: Candidates emphasised youth participation, security, and inclusive governance.

• Resilience: Figures like Adebutu and Lamido framed their candidacies as a continuation of past struggles, promising reform and accountability.

• Strategic Positioning: Consensus adoptions in Lagos and Ogun suggest efforts to avoid internal divisions ahead of the 2027 polls.

With candidates now in place, the PDP faces the challenge of consolidating support and presenting a united front against strong APC incumbents.

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Lamido affirmed unopposed as PDP flagbearer in Jigawa.
Yakubu Lado wins PDP governorship primary in Katsina. Photo credit: officialPDP/x
Source: Getty Images

Tinubu dominates APC presidential primary election

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has continued to lead in the APC presidential primary held on Saturday, with results announced from several states across Nigeria showing his strong performance.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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