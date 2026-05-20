Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has reportedly been screened by the coalition that adopted ADC for the 2027 presidential election

Royalty Uso, a special assistant to the former vice president, gave the update on social media on Wednesday, May 24



Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has completed his screening at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in his bid to actualise his 2027 presidential ambition.

Royalty Uso, a special assistant on new media to the former vice president, announced the development in a statement on Wednesday, May 20, adding that "The message remains clear: the time for Nigerians to Arise and Shine is now", while celebrating the move by his employee.

Atiku Abubakar completes screening at the ADC Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku will be contesting the ADC primary against the former minister of transportation and an ex-governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi, who has insisted that he was the right candidate to be presented by the party to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Also, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen is another chieftain of the ADC who has bought the party's N90 million expression of interest and nomination form to be the party's presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections. However, there are indications that Hayatu-Deen would step down for Atiku, and the race would be between the former vice president and Amaechi.

However, Atiku has often been tipped to win the presidential ticket of the coalition-adopted party, ADC. Recalled that the former vice president started the coalition that later adopted the ADC as its political platform. Thus, he has the chance of securing the party's ticket ahead of his opponents in the primary.

Some supporters have taken to the comment section of Uso's statement and celebrated the moment. Below are some of their comments:

Clement said Atiku was alone in the ADC:

"I just day pity Atiku, he is almost alone in ADC now. Amaechi refuses to be VC to him; his only option now for VC is Kenneth Okonkwor, who can't even win a single ward in his village."

Emamode Fidelis Okusaga criticised the ADC:

"Meanwhile, @atiku's son and his household will be working for Tinubu. David Mark will be working for his daughter in APC to win a seat at the NASS. Court cases hanging over the candidates."

Nnaemeka Edeh urged the ADC to also screen Amaechi:

"Why are they denying Rotimi Amechi the opportunity to be screened just like Atiku Abubakar. Why can't ADC air live just like NDC did yesterday?"

Alhaji Mobola Ajagbe celebrated the coming of the former vice president into the 2027 presidential race:

"Atiku is set. The North’s political maestro is rising again. Arise and Shine indeed!"

You can read the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng