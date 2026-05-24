Kelly Agbaba claimed Atiku Abubakar remains the key challenger to President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 elections

Agbaba dismissed the impact of Obi and Kwankwaso's exit on Atiku's chances in the upcoming election

He emphasizes that Atiku's potential is strengthened by public dissatisfaction with Tinubu's administration

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja -A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kelly Agbaba, said Atiku Abubakar is still the principal contender against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Agaba said Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso’s exit was felt, but it can’t truncate Atiku’s chances.

Agbaba highlights Atiku’s strength against Tinubu’s administration in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition said losing Obi and Kwankwaso won’t weaken the coalition.

The political analyst stated this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng over the weekend.

Agaba said the north, including the north-west, will show its support for Atiku in 2027.

“The dynamic in our polity has changed because of the cogent reality of the failure of the Tinubu-led administration. People are looking for an alternative, and that shift benefits Atiku more than it hurts him. The coalition isn’t perplexed despite their exit. Some of the major coalescing blocs are intact, and ADC remains intact. The tide isn’t the same as it was in 2023.”

He said the frustration with Tinubu’s administration is real, and Atiku is positioned as the main opposition figure with nationwide reach.

According to Agaba, that’s why Atiku is the one to watch out for in 2027.

He said Nigerians should expect ADC to consolidate going forward, ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The major blocs are still there, and they’re adapting. 2027 won’t look like 2023. The game is open, and Atiku is in a stronger position than many think.”

Peter Obi explains why ADC alliance failed

Recall that Peter Obi denied claims that he was avoiding Atiku ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Obi described Atiku as a respected leader and elder brother while speaking at the Spier Dialogue 2026 in South Africa.

The former Anambra governor explained that internal disputes and legal battles contributed to his decision to leave the ADC coalition.

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2027 election: 2 Powerful forces behind Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Senator Kwankwaso's Kwankwasiyya movement maintains significant grassroots support in Kano state.

Emerging opposition alliances are reshaping the battle for Nigeria's 2027 presidential election landscape.

The Peter Obi-Kwankwaso alliance aims to consolidate opposition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's seeming dominance.

Source: Legit.ng