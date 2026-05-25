Nigerian police arrest John Cosmos Govi for conspiracy, theft, and robbery involving harmful substances

Govi infiltrated a household as a chef to conduct a well-planned robbery operation

Police recover stolen valuables and pledge to apprehend Govi's fleeing accomplices

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a man identified as John Cosmos Govi for his alleged role in a coordinated criminal operation involving conspiracy, housebreaking, theft, and the use of suspected harmful substances to facilitate robbery in Abuja.

The arrest was carried out by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), following an investigation into the incident.

Police Arrest Fleeing Chef Who Drugged Security Food and Robbed Abuja Luxury Apartment

Source: Twitter

Suspect allegedly infiltrated household as chef

Preliminary findings indicate that Govi, who reportedly trained as a chef in Cotonou, Benin Republic, gained employment in a private residence after establishing contact with two alleged accomplices, identified as Peter and Moses, who are currently on the run.

Investigators said he studied the household’s routines and security arrangements before the planned operation was executed on 23 April 2026.

Food allegedly laced to incapacitate occupants

Police sources stated that meals prepared by the suspect were allegedly contaminated with a sedative-like substance intended to render occupants and security personnel unconscious.

Once the victims were incapacitated, the suspects reportedly gained access to the property, disabled CCTV systems, and removed valuables including cash and luxury wristwatches valued at about ₦150 million.

Arrest made while suspects attempted escape

Security operatives later intercepted the suspect while he was allegedly attempting to flee towards Lagos via the Gwagwalada axis.

Items recovered during the arrest included an iPhone 17 Pro Max reportedly belonging to one of the victims and a suspected chemical substance now undergoing forensic examination.

Police reaffirm commitment to prosecution

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its resolve to track down all individuals connected to organised criminal networks and ensure they face prosecution in accordance with the law.

Authorities say efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing accomplices.

Source: Legit.ng