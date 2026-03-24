The former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, blows hot over EFCC's investigation of his properties in Abuja

Malami, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), says the move was to embarrass him, suggesting political motives

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirms the existence of the court order amidst ongoing investigation into Malami's assets

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has reacted to the invasion of his properties in Abuja by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Legit.ng reports that EFCC operatives raided Malami's residence hours after Atiku Abubakar's solidarity visit in Abuja, on Monday, March 23, 2026.

EFCC marks Malami's properties under investigation in Abuja. Photo credit: EFCC/Abubakar Malami

Source: Facebook

Malami stated that EFCC operatives had marked his properties, which are currently under investigation.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) accused the officers of the anti-graft agency of trying to embarrass him.

“Where’s the court order you have to mark my property? Are you trying to embarrass me or what?”

He described his detention and arraignment as having a political undertone.

He stated this while addressing the press over the raid of his Abuja residence by EFCC operatives.

As reported by Leadership, an EFCC source stated that the Commission obtained a court order as part of an ongoing investigation.

The source said the EFCC has gone ahead to mark the properties under investigation so that people will know and keep off.

Some properties linked to Malami that are currently under investigation in the FCT include: Duplex at Amazon Street, Maitama, Meethaq Hotel (Jabi Branch), Meethaq Hotel (Maitama Branch), 42 Units of Bungalow at Efab Estate, Harmonia Hotels, Area 11, Garki.

Other properties are Rayhaan University and Education, Rayhaan University Permanent Site, Rayhaan University Temporary Site, Rayhaan University Third Site, Rayhaan University Vice Chancellor House, Rayhaan Model Academy, Rayhaan Primary and Secondary School, Rayhaan Agro Allied Factory & Commercial, Factory Buildings.

Others are Factory Machines and Plants Units, Factory Mosque, Rayhaan Mill Staff Quarters (10 units), Rayhaan Bustan Building, Printing Press, Al-Afiya Energy Tanker Garage, Amasdul Oil and Gas Ltd Structure, Rayhaan Radio.

In Kano, properties linked to him also include: Zeennoor Hotel, Zeennoor Mosque, Zeennoor Old Hotel Building, Rayhaan Hotel Kano, and Rayhaan Gym Kano.

Abubakar Malami responds to EFCC properties invasion. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami

Source: Facebook

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Peter Obi visits Malami day after his release

Recall that the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, visited Malami to show support amid ongoing legal challenges.

The former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation faces serious allegations, including terrorism financing and fraud charges. Details of the Obi-Malami meeting after the former AGF was released on bail remain undisclosed, raising public interest.

“What EFCC did to Malami’s investigation file"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that EFCC denied that there was a political motivation behind Malami's ongoing investigation.

The EFCC Chairman, Olukoyede, defended the agency and said it ensured professionalism in all cases, regardless of political affiliations.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Malami predates the current EFCC leadership, as many hope for a transparent probe.

Source: Legit.ng