Abubakar Malami, former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), has announced his release after honouring an invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that the EFCC invited former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami for an interview at its Abuja headquarters.

He described the meeting as “successful” and confirmed that he is scheduled for “further engagement.”

In a statement shared on X, he said:

“In line with my undertaking to keep Nigerians updated on my invitation by EFCC, I give glory to Allah for his divine intervention,” Malami said.

He added:

“The engagement was successful and I am eventually released while on an appointment for further engagement as the truth relating to the fabricated allegations against me continue to unfold.”

Malami: Commitment to accountability and transparency

Malami had earlier confirmed that he received an invitation from the EFCC and stated his intention to cooperate.

“I hereby reaffirm my commitment to honour the invitation. I understand the spirit of accountability and transparency in public service, the principles that I both advocate and champion," he said.

He also promised to keep the public informed as the situation develops.

Questions over suspicious mega deals

Reports indicate that Malami may be questioned over at least five contentious transactions during his tenure in office.

According to TheCable, these include the $496 million settlement to Global Steel Holdings Ltd for the Ajaokuta Steel concession, the sale of assets forfeited to the EFCC by politically exposed persons, and the $419 million judgment debt linked to Paris Club refunds.

Other issues under scrutiny include the $200 million compensation to Sunrise Power over the Mambilla project and alleged duplicated legal fees related to the transfer of $321 million in Abacha loot from Switzerland to Nigeria.

Malami vows to cooperate with ongoing investigation

The former minister has emphasised his willingness to cooperate fully with the EFCC, stressing that the matters under investigation are based on what he describes as “fabricated allegations.”

“The truth will continue to unfold, and I remain committed to transparency throughout this process,” he added.

The EFCC has yet to release a detailed statement on the outcomes of Malami’s initial engagement or the timelines for his subsequent appointments.

