The 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominees list emerged on Wednesday, with Hollywood honouring new and returning shows ahead of the main ceremony in Los Angeles later this year

HBO Max medical drama The Pitt secured the highest number of nods with 25 nominations, while comedy series Hacks followed closely behind with 24 spots on the list

Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay will host the award ceremony, which will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock this September

The 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations are here, and the race is already shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory.

Announced on Wednesday in Los Angeles, the nominations saw HBO Max's medical drama "The Pitt" storm to the top of the list with 25 nominations across multiple categories, making it the most-nominated show of the cycle.

The Pitt leads the Emmy Awards 2026 nominations, while Hacks and several new series secure major recognition across top categories. Photo: Emmy Awards

Source: Instagram

"Hacks" came in second with 24 nods, setting the stage for what promises to be a fierce rivalry come awards night.

Apple TV also had a strong showing, with new series “Pluribus,” “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” and “Widow’s Bay” earning multiple nods.

Returning favourites such as “The Pitt” continued to hold sway, while fresh contenders brought new energy to the competition.

The ceremony will be hosted by “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay and will air live on Monday, 14 September at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, streaming on Peacock.

The Pitt tops the Emmy Awards 2026 nominations, while acting races and major television categories take shape ahead of September. Photo: Emmy Awards

Source: Instagram

See the full list of the 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominees below:

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Diplomat”

“The Gilded Age”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Slow Horses”

“Your Friends & Neighbors”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“Widow’s Bay”

“Hacks”

Outstanding Limited Series

“All Her Fault”

“The Beast In Me”

“Beef”

“DTF St. Louis”

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – “Paradise”

Gary Oldman – “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo – “Task”

Rufus Sewell – “The Diplomat”

Noah Wyle – “The Pitt”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon – “The Gilded Age”

Chase Infiniti – “The Testaments”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn – “Pluribus”

Zendaya – “Euphoria”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball – “The Pitt”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Shawn Hatosy – “The Pitt”

Gerran Howell – “The Pitt”

Jack Lowden – “Slow Horses”

Tom Pelphrey – “Task”

Carlos-Manuel Vesga – “Pluribus”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Taylor Dearden – “The Pitt”

Fiona Dourif – “The Pitt”

Allison Janney – “The Diplomat”

Katherine LaNasa – “The Pitt”

Sepideh Moafi – “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson – “Paradise”

Karolina Wydra – “Pluribus”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear”

Elle Fanning – “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Lisa Kudrow – “The Comeback”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – “Wonder Man”

Steve Carell – “Rooster”

Matthew Rhys – “Widow’s Bay”

Jason Segel – “Shrinking”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Dale Dickey – “Widow’s Bay”

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”

Kate O’Flynn – “Widow’s Bay”

Michelle Pfeiffer – “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Megan Stalter – “Hacks”

Jessica Williams – “Shrinking”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo – “The Four Seasons”

Paul W. Downs – “Hacks”

Harrison Ford – “Shrinking”

Nick Offerman – “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Stephen Root – “Widow’s Bay”

Michael Urie – “Shrinking”

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed – “Bait”

Jason Bateman – “Black Rabbit”

Charlie Hunnam – “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Oscar Isaac – “Beef”

Matthew Rhys – “The Beast In Me”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Claire Danes – “The Beast In Me”

Sally Field – “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

Carey Mulligan – “Beef”

Sarah Pidgeon – “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”

Sarah Snook – “All Her Fault”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jason Bateman – “DTF St. Louis”

Richard Gadd – “Half Man”

David Harbour – “DTF St. Louis”

Richard Jenkins – “DTF St. Louis”

Charles Melton – “Beef”

Nick Offerman – “Death By Lightning”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Linda Cardellini – “DTF St. Louis”

Dakota Fanning – “All Her Fault”

Laurie Metcalf – “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Joy Sunday – “DTF St. Louis”

Youn Yuh-jung – “Beef”

Constance Zimmer – “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”

Outstanding Reality/Competition Series

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Outstanding Variety Series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Super Bowl LX Halftime Show starring Bad Bunny

The Golden Globes

The Grammys

The Oscars

The Tonys

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael J. Fox – “Shrinking”

Brett Goldstein – “Shrinking”

Hamish Linklater – “Widow’s Bay”

Christopher McDonald – “Hacks”

Rob Reiner – “The Bear”

Connor Storrie – “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Bibb – “Hacks”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “The Bear”

Betty Gilpin – “Widow’s Bay”

Cherry Jones – “Hacks”

Laurie Metcalf – “Hacks”

Kaitlin Olson – “Hacks”

Lauren Weedman – “Hacks”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Colman Domingo – “Euphoria”

Ernest Harden Jr. – “The Pitt”

Jeff Hiller – “Pluribus”

Jeff Kober – “The Pitt”

Jonathan Pryce – “Slow Horses”

Bradley Whitford – “The Diplomat”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Brittany Allen – “The Pitt”

Tal Anderson – “The Pitt”

Tina Ivlev – “The Pitt”

Miriam Shor – “Pluribus”

Merritt Wever – “The Gilded Age”

Shailene Woodley – “Paradise”

Simisola Gbadamosi becomes youngest Nigerian Emmy nominee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 13-year-old Nigerian voice actress Simisola Gbadamosi made history as the youngest Nigerian to receive an Emmy nomination.

Her performance as Tola Martins in Disney+’s animated series "Iwájú" earned her a nomination at the 3rd Annual Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

The series also secured nominations for Outstanding Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series and Outstanding Directing for an Animated Series.

Source: Legit.ng