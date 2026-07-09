Emmy Awards 2026: Full List of Nominees Emerges as "The Pitt" Leads With 25 Nominations
- The 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominees list emerged on Wednesday, with Hollywood honouring new and returning shows ahead of the main ceremony in Los Angeles later this year
- HBO Max medical drama The Pitt secured the highest number of nods with 25 nominations, while comedy series Hacks followed closely behind with 24 spots on the list
- Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay will host the award ceremony, which will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock this September
The 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations are here, and the race is already shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory.
Announced on Wednesday in Los Angeles, the nominations saw HBO Max's medical drama "The Pitt" storm to the top of the list with 25 nominations across multiple categories, making it the most-nominated show of the cycle.
"Hacks" came in second with 24 nods, setting the stage for what promises to be a fierce rivalry come awards night.
Apple TV also had a strong showing, with new series “Pluribus,” “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” and “Widow’s Bay” earning multiple nods.
Returning favourites such as “The Pitt” continued to hold sway, while fresh contenders brought new energy to the competition.
The ceremony will be hosted by “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay and will air live on Monday, 14 September at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, streaming on Peacock.
See the full list of the 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominees below:
Outstanding Drama Series
- “The Diplomat”
- “The Gilded Age”
- “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
- “Paradise”
- “The Pitt”
- “Slow Horses”
- “Your Friends & Neighbors”
Outstanding Comedy Series
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
- “Nobody Wants This”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Shrinking”
- “Widow’s Bay”
- “Hacks”
Outstanding Limited Series
- “All Her Fault”
- “The Beast In Me”
- “Beef”
- “DTF St. Louis”
- “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown – “Paradise”
- Gary Oldman – “Slow Horses”
- Mark Ruffalo – “Task”
- Rufus Sewell – “The Diplomat”
- Noah Wyle – “The Pitt”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Carrie Coon – “The Gilded Age”
- Chase Infiniti – “The Testaments”
- Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”
- Rhea Seehorn – “Pluribus”
- Zendaya – “Euphoria”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Patrick Ball – “The Pitt”
- Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”
- Shawn Hatosy – “The Pitt”
- Gerran Howell – “The Pitt”
- Jack Lowden – “Slow Horses”
- Tom Pelphrey – “Task”
- Carlos-Manuel Vesga – “Pluribus”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Taylor Dearden – “The Pitt”
- Fiona Dourif – “The Pitt”
- Allison Janney – “The Diplomat”
- Katherine LaNasa – “The Pitt”
- Sepideh Moafi – “The Pitt”
- Julianne Nicholson – “Paradise”
- Karolina Wydra – “Pluribus”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear”
- Elle Fanning – “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
- Lisa Kudrow – “The Comeback”
- Jean Smart – “Hacks”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – “Wonder Man”
- Steve Carell – “Rooster”
- Matthew Rhys – “Widow’s Bay”
- Jason Segel – “Shrinking”
- Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Dale Dickey – “Widow’s Bay”
- Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”
- Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”
- Kate O’Flynn – “Widow’s Bay”
- Michelle Pfeiffer – “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
- Megan Stalter – “Hacks”
- Jessica Williams – “Shrinking”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Colman Domingo – “The Four Seasons”
- Paul W. Downs – “Hacks”
- Harrison Ford – “Shrinking”
- Nick Offerman – “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
- Stephen Root – “Widow’s Bay”
- Michael Urie – “Shrinking”
- Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Riz Ahmed – “Bait”
- Jason Bateman – “Black Rabbit”
- Charlie Hunnam – “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
- Oscar Isaac – “Beef”
- Matthew Rhys – “The Beast In Me”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Claire Danes – “The Beast In Me”
- Sally Field – “Remarkably Bright Creatures”
- Carey Mulligan – “Beef”
- Sarah Pidgeon – “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”
- Sarah Snook – “All Her Fault”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Jason Bateman – “DTF St. Louis”
- Richard Gadd – “Half Man”
- David Harbour – “DTF St. Louis”
- Richard Jenkins – “DTF St. Louis”
- Charles Melton – “Beef”
- Nick Offerman – “Death By Lightning”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Linda Cardellini – “DTF St. Louis”
- Dakota Fanning – “All Her Fault”
- Laurie Metcalf – “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
- Joy Sunday – “DTF St. Louis”
- Youn Yuh-jung – “Beef”
- Constance Zimmer – “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”
Outstanding Reality/Competition Series
- “Dancing with the Stars”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Survivor”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Traitors”
Outstanding Variety Series
- “The Daily Show”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
- “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
- The Super Bowl LX Halftime Show starring Bad Bunny
- The Golden Globes
- The Grammys
- The Oscars
- The Tonys
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Michael J. Fox – “Shrinking”
- Brett Goldstein – “Shrinking”
- Hamish Linklater – “Widow’s Bay”
- Christopher McDonald – “Hacks”
- Rob Reiner – “The Bear”
- Connor Storrie – “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Leslie Bibb – “Hacks”
- Jamie Lee Curtis – “The Bear”
- Betty Gilpin – “Widow’s Bay”
- Cherry Jones – “Hacks”
- Laurie Metcalf – “Hacks”
- Kaitlin Olson – “Hacks”
- Lauren Weedman – “Hacks”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Colman Domingo – “Euphoria”
- Ernest Harden Jr. – “The Pitt”
- Jeff Hiller – “Pluribus”
- Jeff Kober – “The Pitt”
- Jonathan Pryce – “Slow Horses”
- Bradley Whitford – “The Diplomat”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Brittany Allen – “The Pitt”
- Tal Anderson – “The Pitt”
- Tina Ivlev – “The Pitt”
- Miriam Shor – “Pluribus”
- Merritt Wever – “The Gilded Age”
- Shailene Woodley – “Paradise”
Simisola Gbadamosi becomes youngest Nigerian Emmy nominee
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 13-year-old Nigerian voice actress Simisola Gbadamosi made history as the youngest Nigerian to receive an Emmy nomination.
Her performance as Tola Martins in Disney+’s animated series "Iwájú" earned her a nomination at the 3rd Annual Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.
The series also secured nominations for Outstanding Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series and Outstanding Directing for an Animated Series.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.