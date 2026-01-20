The operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, in Abuja on Monday, January 19.

It was learnt that the former minister was picked up in front of the Kuje Correctional Centre, shortly after he was released from the facility.

DSS arrest Abubakar Malami after leaving Kuje prison Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

