The IMF kept Nigeria's growth projections unchanged at 4.1% for 2026 and 4.3% for 2027 in its July World Economic Outlook Update

IMF Division Chief Deniz Igan credited improved macroeconomic stability and Nigeria's oil exporter status for supporting the growth outlook

The fund warned that higher prices for essential goods could worsen poverty and food insecurity despite the positive growth figures

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has retained Nigeria's economic growth forecast steady at 4.1% for 2026 and 4.3% for 2027, signalling continued confidence in the country's reform trajectory even as global risks intensify.

The figures appear in the IMF's July 2026 World Economic Outlook Update, titled "Global Economy in Crosscurrents of War and Technology," and are unchanged from the projections the fund published in April 2026.

IMF says Nigeria's macroeconomic reforms continue to support steady economic growth. Photo: IMF

Source: Twitter

The report attributes Nigeria's resilient outlook to stronger macroeconomic stability and the trade advantages that come with being an oil-exporting nation.

IMF flags poverty and food security risks

Despite the stable growth numbers, the fund sounded a clear note of caution. It warned that climbing prices for basic goods threaten to erode the benefits of economic expansion for millions of Nigerians, deepening both poverty and food insecurity.

The report stated:

"Nigeria is supported by improved macroeconomic stability and favourable terms of trade effects, though higher prices for essentials are expected to further aggravate poverty and food insecurity."

Deniz Igan, Division Chief in the IMF's Research Department, elaborated on Nigeria's position during a virtual briefing on the July 2026 World Economic Outlook Update for Sub-Saharan Africa and Nigeria.

"Just to give you a sense, the two largest economies in the region, Nigeria is expected to grow at 4.1%, quite stable, and this is supported by improved macroeconomic stability and favourable terms of trade, with Nigeria being an oil exporter.

Igan added that inflationary pressure on everyday commodities remains a significant concern, noting that:

"higher prices for essentials are expected to aggravate poverty and food insecurity."

Sub-Saharan Africa and global outlook

For Sub-Saharan Africa as a whole, the IMF projected regional growth of 4.3 per cent in 2026, rising to 4.5 per cent in 2027. The 2026 figure represents a 0.1 percentage point upward revision compared with the April forecast.

Igan noted that the region had been building momentum before the Middle East conflict disrupted projections.

She said:

"We actually had seen a broad-based pickup in growth in 2025 in the region. We had an acceleration of growth to 4.5%.

"Now, the war obviously has clouded the outlook for 2026, and we are now projecting a softening of growth to 4.3 per cent in the region as a whole."

Nigeria's economy remains resilient as IMF leaves growth projections unchanged. Photo: Presidency

Source: Twitter

At the global level, the IMF expects world economic growth to slow to 3.0% in 2026, down from 3.5% recorded in 2025.

The fund attributed the deceleration primarily to the economic spillover from the Middle East conflict, which it said is partly offsetting momentum generated by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence-driven technology.

IMF releases true value of naira

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revealed what it considers the "fair value" of the Nigerian naira, saying the local currency remains significantly undervalued despite recent gains against the United States dollar across official and parallel foreign exchange markets.

In its latest assessment of Nigeria's economy, the Washington-based lender said the naira is trading about 25.6 per cent below its value based on the country's economic fundamentals, even after recording a notable recovery following sweeping foreign exchange reforms introduced by the Federal Government.

Source: Legit.ng