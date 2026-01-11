Political commentator, Atoyebi Paul, has urged Nigerians to reassess their support for politicians while commenting on the trial of the former AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami

The EFCC has accused the former minister of laundering ₦8.7 billion, a development some opposition leaders have described as witchhunting

In another development, the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties linked to Malami, valued at over ₦200 billion

Nigerians have been urged to reassess and re-evaluate their support for politicians in the country and develop a strong philosophical stand while supporting the politician.

Atoyebi Paul, a political commentator, made the call while reacting to the trial of the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Some opposition members have alleged that the former minister under the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari was being prosecuted for dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and nursing a governorship ambition ahead of 2027.

Why EFCC is prosecuting Malami

Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is facing the trial along with his son, Abdulaziz and one of his wives, Bashir Asaba, on a 16-count charge levelled against them by the EFCC. The anti-graft agency accused the Malamis of laundering ₦8.7 billion, but they have pleaded not guilty to the charges during their arraignment on Monday, December 29, 2025.

In another development, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered Malami to temporarily forfeit 57 properties linked to him to the Federal Government. Justice Emeka Nwite of the trial court gave the interim forfeiture order after an ex parte motion was filed by the EFCC and moved by Ekele Iheanacho (SAN), the anti-graft agency's counsel.

This came days after reports indicated that the EFCC had discovered 41 properties linked to Malami, who served under the immediate past administration of late Muhammadu Buhari. The report indicated that the properties included hotels, residential buildings, schools, lands and a printing press, which are located in Kano, Kebbi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The properties of the former minister in Kebbi state are valued at N162,195,950,000, while the ones in Kano state are estimated to be N16,011,800,000. His assets in the FCT are said to be worth N34,685,000,000.

Paul Atoyemi reacts to Malami's trial

Reacting to the criticism against the prosecution of the former minister, Paul maintained that what is happening to Malami is what happens in any sane society, considering the fact that the ex-AGF was not as rich as he was before becoming a minister.

His statement reads:

"Nothing really happened here. It's just the law enforcement agency doing its work. When a man who was not worth N1 billion in assets and cash could become that stupendously rich in a few months, there's a need for questioning. This is what is obtainable in a saner climate.

"He is a lawyer, and he knows better. The problem with many Nigerians, most especially some politicians' supporters, is that we walk by emotions, not by logic. This is why politicians don't rate many of them; they use and dump them for fun because they lack philosophy, they don't have a doctrine to back their support for the politician they're supporting.

"They really need to reassess and re-evaluate their basis for support for any politician. If not, how can you be shouting persecution to support someone who became a billionaire overnight, most especially a civil servant and was called in for questioning? It's so appalling."

Malami asks EFCC chairman to recuse himself

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari's minister of justice and AGF, Abubakar Malami, has called on the current chairman of the EFCC to recuse himself from his investigation.

Malami gave the reason for demanding that the EFCC chairman step aside in his matter and called on the AGF and Minister of Justice to take action.

The former minister also claimed that he was being witch-hunted by the EFCC over his defection from the ruling APC to the ADC.

