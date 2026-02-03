Abubakar Malami and son arraigned for terrorism financing and illegal firearm possession

Malami pleads not guilty; court adjourns bail application hearing

Former AGF faces money laundering charges totaling ₦8.7 billion

Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, under the administration of late Muhammadu Buhari, along with his son, Abdulaziz, have been arraigned for terrorism financing, aiding and abetting terrorism as well as the illegal possession of firearms.

The former minister was arraigned before the federal high court in Abuja on Tuesday, February 3, by the Nigerian secret police, the Department of State Service (DSS). The former minister was arraigned on Count One. He and his son were arraigned on count two to five.

Malami and his son, have, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Dr C.S. EZE, the prosecuting counsel, the applied that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the secret police pending the time when their trial will commence. S.A. Alua (SAN), the lawyer to the former minister and his son, in an oral application applied for the bail of the defendants.

Speaking on the matter, Justice J. Abdulmalik of the trial court held that the court keeps records and that only a written application for bail will be entertained. He then adjourned the matter for hearing on bail application and the commencement of the suit.

How DSS arrested Malami

Recall that the DSS arrested Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, in Abuja on Monday, January 19. It was learnt that the former minister was picked up in front of the Kuje Correctional Centre, shortly after he was released from the facility.

Vanguard reported that a video on social media showed the former minister walking towards a vehicle suspected to belong to the secret police, moments after leaving the prison facility. Before he entered the van, Malami was observed asking the DSS officers to identify themselves, and they presented their identity cards.

Court grants bail to Malami

Two weeks ago, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted N500 million with two sureties to Malami, his wife and son. Justice Emeka Nwite of the trial court, in his ruling on Wednesday, January 7, explained that the sureties must have landed property in Asokoto, Maitama or Gwarinpa areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The court also added that Malami, his wife, and son must also submit their travel documents to the court, and the trial of the former minister will resume on February 17.

Last week, the court postponed the bail application of Malami, who served as AGF under the late Muhammadu Buhari. The former minister is facing alleged money laundering charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Malami had earlier been remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is facing the trial along with his son, Abdulaziz and one of his wives, Bashir Asaba, on a 16-count charge levelled against them by the EFCC. The anti-graft agency accused the Malamis of laundering ₦8.7 billion, but they have pleaded not guilty to the charges during their arraignment on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng